Genocea to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held from March 9-10, 2021. A webcast of the on-demand presentation will be available on the investor section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com, beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. ET.



Following the conclusion of the conference, the presentation will remain archived on the Genocea website for approximately 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy using neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are commencing a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in identifying meaningful therapies. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com