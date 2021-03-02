Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TDEM Request Addition Of 32 Counties For Major Disaster Declaration

March 2, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has re-requested that an additional 32 counties be added to the federal Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. The Governor originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on February 18th. On February 20th, the White House partially approved Texas' request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included Individual Assistance in 77 counties and Public Assistance (Emergency Protective Measures only) in all 254 counties. An additional 31 counties were approved by FEMA on February 22 with 18 counties approved on February 26 for a total of 126 counties added to the declaration. 

"I urge FEMA to quickly grant this request so that we can connect Texans in these counties with the assistance that they need," said Governor Abbott. "Texans who suffered property damage from the winter storm should continue to complete the iSTAT so that the state can secure more assistance for our communities."

Additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm. Texans are urged to fill out the TDEM's State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe winter weather. TDEM will continue to share this data with FEMA until all Texas counties that qualify for federal assistance receive the assistance they need. Texans can complete the iSTAT by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov or calling 844-844-3089.

Counties included in this request are: Archer, Callahan, Camp, Cass, Coleman, Delta, Dimmit, Fayette, Frio, Hamilton, Hardeman, Kerr, Kinney, Lamar, Lee, Marion, Menard, Midland, Mills, Mitchell, Nolan, Rains, Red River, Refugio, San Augustine, Shackelford, Starr, Titus, Uvalde, Wilbarger, Zapata, Zavala.

