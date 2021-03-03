Open Source Logistics Stand Out as Reliable Reverse Logistics Provider

Delivering third-party logistics services and efficient logistics solutions that cover every aspect of business processes

HIALEAH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With businesses around the world taking a turn for the better, logistics have once again resumed at full-fledged operation. Open Source Logistics has climbed up the ladder to stand out as a reliable preferred logistics partner.As 70% of Amazon customer returns can be safely sent back to inventory for further resale, Open Source Logistics receives thesereturns, inspect them thoroughly and send them back to the inventory for reselling.With a systematic approach for managing logistics, Open Source Logistics' Cloud 3PL service serves as an assistant to fulfill e-commerce needs. In addition to this, the following facts serve as proof for Open Source Logistics given preference for logistics:● National and International Shipping Agent Network - Shipping Agents located throughout● Cost-Efficient Business Model Passes Savings - Low overhead costs allow passing on of savings● Customs Assistance and Preparation for International Shipments - Shift to the global marketplace by complete fulfillment andshipping solutions● Strategic Approach to Storage and Fulfilment - On-demand and custom solutions for storage● Shipping discounts - Negotiated Contracts with top shipping carriers.The SaaS platform of Open Source Logistics allows connection to shipping agents around the world, allowing management andoptimization of order processing and much more. The logistics department is well managed with continuous updates and excessivedeployment at various data centers.Other Services that Open Source Logistics Excel in:● Order Fulfilment● Mail Forwarding● Returns Management● Amazon Prep Services● Drop-ShippingAbout Open Source LogisticsOpen Source Logistics LLC has been working towards providing efficient, affordable, and reliable logistics services for years now. This isthe reason why they have amazing figures that speak for their work; 110,547 Amazon returns, 260,229 Consolidated Returns servingmore than 200 countries. With their bespoke SaaS platform, Open Source Logistics provides a single interface that joins you to shippingagents around the world and assistance with e-commerce businesses or businesses with similar functioning. Consistent quality servicehas made Open Source Logistics a preferred business partner.