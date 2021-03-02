LeadSmart CRM/Marketing Automation/Channel Management Solutions

LeadSmart Technologies a leader in the cloud-based CRM, Marketing and Channel Management market, today announced a partnership with Affiliated Distributors

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadSmart Technologies Partners with Affiliated Distributors

3-1-21 LeadSmart Technologies a leader in the cloud-based CRM, Marketing and Channel Management market, today announced a partnership with Affiliated Distributors (AD) to deliver its innovative product solutions to AD’s membership of independent distributors and suppliers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“LeadSmart has a great record for serving the technology challenges within the distribution industry,” said David Hons, AD Director of Procurement. “LeadSmart CRM, Marketing and Channel Management solutions are purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors and IMR’s and provide outcomes vs. just more software.”

LeadSmart combines a world-class Visual CRM solution built for distribution companies that provides both visibility and accountability into sales and marketing activity along with a robust Marketing Automation solution. In addition to the integrated CRM and Marketing solutions, LeadSmart has developed a Channel Collaboration module that allows companies to connect directly with their channel partners through our Partner Portal allowing Manufacturers, Distributors, and IMR’s to collaborate on deals and leads without the high cost of sharing a CRM solution.

“LeadSmart is a purpose-built system that combines critical sales and marketing components into a single suite says LeadSmart Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Brown. “After 25 years in the industrial distribution industry I knew first-hand the challenges companies had in managing leads, deals, and customer information, specifically when selling through channel partners” says Brown.

LeadSmart works on the premise that companies need easy-to-use visual systems to track 6 critical business metrics including Sales, Marketing, Leads, Opportunities, Partners, and Activities. LeadSmart provides deep insight into the metrics needed to manage and grow in the coming “new normal” sales environment. Now more than ever it's critical to have the right technology tools in place to not only survive but thrive and the LeadSmart / Affiliated Distributor partnership brings great solutions to world-class distribution companies across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

About LeadSmart

LeadSmart is an innovative and game-changing CRM/Marketing Automation/Channel Collaboration Suite. Founded in 2018 by 3 business and technology veterans who have individually and collectively been looking for a product to manage both day-to-day customer interaction but also a way to manage 3rd party channel partners activities. Built on the Lightning Development Platform in partnership with Salesforce.com LeadSmart is used by companies worldwide in many languages.

About Affiliated Distributors

AD is a member-owned organization with annual sales of over $46 billion across nine industries and three countries. With more than 5,000 branches from 900-plus independently owned members and over 1,000 supplier partners, AD is North America’s largest marketing/buying group for construction and industrial supplies.