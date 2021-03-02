DesignRush Lists Main Event Digital as a Top Digital Marketing Agency in Chicago, Illinois
Full-service digital marketing agency focuses on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.
Our digital marketing agency in Chicago focuses on an underserved market of manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.”CHICAGO, IL, US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Main Event Digital, a Chicago-based full service digital marketing agency focused on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, has been added to DesignRush.com’s listing of Top Digital Marketing Agencies in Illinois, Michael Mayer, CEO, announced today.
— Mike Mayer
DesignRush.com evaluates agencies and their offerings and lists the best in a directory for businesses that want high quality outsourcing. Founded in 2020, Main Event Digital is a forward-thinking, expert-driven boutique agency that develops customized solutions to help businesses identify opportunities for growth and extend their digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities.
Among the services Main Event Digital has provided for clients are building out affiliate programs, content creation, email marketing, lead gen campaigns, loyalty programs, marketing automation, marketplaces, paid search and paid social advertising, search engine optimization (SEO), and video and website design and development.
“We are excited about being affiliated with DesignRush, the go-to source for businesses looking for the top professional agencies that will help them grow,” Mayer said. “Our digital marketing agency in Chicago focuses on an underserved market of manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, and our inclusion in DesignRush’s directory will help us to connect with new businesses so that our experts can develop the forward-thinking solutions and best practices they need.”
About Main Event Digital
Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout B2B and B2C digital marketing services. Clients include Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Travers Tools and others. Main Event founder and CEO Michael Mayer has 25 years of experience as an influential B2B e-commerce strategist. He led the digital transformations of several billion-dollar organizations, including U.S. Electrical Services, Crescent Electric and Thermo Fisher Scientific. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a consultant on e-commerce and digital marketing software. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.
