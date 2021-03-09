Florida State Parks Foundation Announces Derek Bruce as New Board Member
A tremendous asset to the Foundation as we further our mission of supporting Florida’s fabulous state parks
This opportunity to work with the dedicated team of Foundation employees and volunteers gives me a way to help ensure future generations can enjoy these treasures that were so important for me.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation is pleased to announce that Derek Bruce has been elected to the Board of Directors.
— Derek Bruce
“I am delighted to welcome Derek to the board”, said Gil Ziffer, Foundation President. “He brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation as we further our mission of supporting Florida’s fabulous state parks, the best in the nation.”
“I am a native Floridian and have such fond memories of visiting a number of our state parks like Ichetucknee Springs and Wekiwa Springs,” said Derek. “This opportunity to work with the dedicated team of Foundation employees and volunteers gives me a way to help ensure future generations can enjoy these treasures that were so important for me.”
Derek Bruce is the Managing Shareholder of the Orlando Office of the Gunster law firm. With over twenty years’ experience in the practice of law, Derek primarily represents clients before state and local governments throughout the state of Florida on land use, procurement, and administrative or regulatory issues. No stranger to community involvement, Derek previously served on the Orange County Board of Zoning Adjustment; Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission; Chairman of the Orange County Redistricting Advisory Committee; and as a member of Gov. Rick Scott’s Task Force on Citizen Safety and Protection.
He has also served on the boards of numerous statewide and local community organizations, including Leadership Florida; Central Florida Foundation; African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida; and the Randy Roberts Foundation. Derek also had the privilege of serving as President of the Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida and Chair of Business Force, an independent, nonpartisan organization composed of business and community leaders across Central Florida.
Derek is a graduate of the University of Florida and currently sits on the University of Florida’s Law Center Association.
The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
