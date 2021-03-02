Over 5,000 aspiring writers from 108 countries have turned to the Writers of the Future Online Writing Workshop

Orson Scott Card, David Farland, and Tim Powers welcome you to L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop

Everyone has a story to tell. L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop teaches you how to tell it.

Everyone has a story to tell. That’s not the problem. How to tell that story in such a fashion that others will enjoy it and tell others about it is what is needed.” — David Farland, Writers of the Future Coordinating Judge

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Everyone has a story to tell,” states David Farland, Writers of the Future Coordinating Judge. “That’s not the problem. How to tell that story in such a fashion that others will enjoy it and tell others about it is what is needed.” That is what the over 5,000 aspiring writers are learning with the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop.Writers of the Future provided the online writing workshop free just a few weeks after the stay-at-home orders were announced last year. It is hosted at www.writersofthefuture.com and made available to anyone wanting to take it. To date it has garnered 5,065 participants from 108 countries.The writing workshop comprises 13 videos by Orson Scott Card, David Farland, and Tim Powers. There are also essays written by the Founder of the Contest, L. Ron Hubbard, and practical assignments that take a writer from research and concepts to a completed short story. Complete transcripts enable anyone to translate into their language and receive the benefits of this free course.With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the course is well-received from aspiring writers worldwide, as it is designed for the participant to go at their own pace. Welcome videos from each of the judges teaching the workshop can be seen at Free Online Workshop. Anyone can sign up for the free writing workshop at Workshop Registration/Login.L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.Throughout the Contests’ 36-year history, 786 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 358 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books, and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com

John M. Campbell took the Writers of the Future Online Workshop, wrote and submitted his story, and won his place in Writers of the Future Volume 37.