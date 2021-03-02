DEQ Announces Spring and Summer Open Burning Season

HELENA—The Montana spring and summer open burning season opens March 1. While burning is allowed year-round, there are different restrictions and requirements throughout the seasons. The Department of Environmental Quality reminds people to comply with air quality rules and use good judgment to prevent wildfires.

To burn March 1 through Aug. 31, please follow the below steps:

1. Obtain a permit from your local fire control authority.

2. Check with your local air quality program for restrictions in Missoula, Cascade, Yellowstone, Lincoln and Flathead counties.

3. On the day of your burn, activate your county permit.

4. Be aware of local conditions and burn smart.

5. Check back on Sept. 1 for fall burning restrictions.

To obtain a permit, go to: burnpermits.mt.gov If your county is not listed on the website, call your local fire control authority to obtain one.

While DEQ air quality approval is not required during this burn season, contact local fire control authorities prior to burning to get permission and information on local fire safety-related requirements. DEQ also recommends contacting county health departments to determine whether any county level air quality requirements exist and to follow local regulations.

Only clean, untreated wood and plant material can be burned. Do not burn: food wastes, plastics, wood that has been coated, painted, stained, or treated, dead animals or animal droppings, rubber materials, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper, hazardous wastes or structures containing these materials. A full list of prohibited materials can be found on DEQ’s open burning website: http://deq.mt.gov/Air/SF/SummerBurn

The spring/summer open burning season will end on Aug. 31. For more information on air quality related open burning rules, prohibited materials, frequently asked questions and state permit requirements, please visit DEQ’s open burning webpage at burnclosures.mt.gov or call 406-444-3490.

Previous Article DEQ Seeks Public Comment and Announces Public Meeting on Developing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for a Proposed Mine Amendment in Jefferson County

701