Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,272 in the last 365 days.

DEQ Announces Spring and Summer Open Burning Season

HELENA—The Montana spring and summer open burning season opens March 1. While burning is allowed year-round, there are different restrictions and requirements throughout the seasons. The Department of Environmental Quality reminds people to comply with air quality rules and use good judgment to prevent wildfires. 

To burn March 1 through Aug. 31, please follow the below steps: 

1.     Obtain a permit from your local fire control authority. 

2.     Check with your local air quality program for restrictions in Missoula, Cascade, Yellowstone, Lincoln and Flathead counties. 

3.     On the day of your burn, activate your county permit. 

4.     Be aware of local conditions and burn smart.  

5.     Check back on Sept. 1 for fall burning restrictions. 

To obtain a permit, go to: burnpermits.mt.gov If your county is not listed on the website, call your local fire control authority to obtain one. 

While DEQ air quality approval is not required during this burn season, contact local fire control authorities prior to burning to get permission and information on local fire safety-related requirements. DEQ also recommends contacting county health departments to determine whether any county level air quality requirements exist and to follow local regulations. 

Only clean, untreated wood and plant material can be burned. Do not burn: food wastes, plastics, wood that has been coated, painted, stained, or treated, dead animals or animal droppings, rubber materials, chemicals, asphalt shingles, tar paper, hazardous wastes or structures containing these materials. A full list of prohibited materials can be found on DEQ’s open burning website: http://deq.mt.gov/Air/SF/SummerBurn 

The spring/summer open burning season will end on Aug. 31. For more information on air quality related open burning rules, prohibited materials, frequently asked questions and state permit requirements, please visit DEQ’s open burning webpage at burnclosures.mt.gov or call 406-444-3490.

Previous Article DEQ Seeks Public Comment and Announces Public Meeting on Developing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for a Proposed Mine Amendment in Jefferson County

701

You just read:

DEQ Announces Spring and Summer Open Burning Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.