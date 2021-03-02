Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of Gateway Bank and former employee of SunTrust Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent Prohibition against Jessica Shirey Former employee of Gateway Bank, Rison, Arkansas Misappropriation of customer funds

Consent Prohibition against Jeremy Boles Former employee of SunTrust Bank, Atlanta, Georgia Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.