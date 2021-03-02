Scott Zack Michigan Explores Emerging Industry Trends
Dr. Scott Zack Michigan examines the leading trends currently forecast to steer the chiropractic care market this year.
Now firmly underpinned by growing clinical support for the field, the chiropractic care market has enjoyed considerable growth in recent years. This growth is only forecast to increase further moving forward as a number of emerging trends look set to help transform various aspects of the industry, as Dr. Scott Zack explains.
"Within chiropractic care, various interesting trends have emerged recently, some of which boast the potential to completely transform numerous aspects of the market," says chiropractor Scott Zack, speaking from his office in Oakland County, Michigan.
Chiropractic care is a complementary field within medicine focused on preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions and disorders primarily tied to the neuromusculoskeletal system.
Particularly in more recent years, the industry has been celebrated for its patient-centered approach to medical care. At the same time, chiropractic care has been similarly praised for its success in tackling and even directly preventing addiction to prescription painkillers.
A widespread openness to the adoption and incorporation of the latest technology within the market has also seen the sector further flourish. Helping chiropractors to take leaps and bounds toward peak standards of personal care among patients, technology features heavily in several emerging industry trends, reports suggest.
Scott Zack Michigan's top three emerging trends
While a broad array of trends has come to light within chiropractic care recently, Scott Zack Michigan is keen to focus on just three of them. Each of these, he says, has emerged to great fanfare from both himself and his colleagues. They are:
-Patient-focused technology
-Shifts in marketing
-Outcome assessment tools
-Patient-focused pieces of technology, such as smart wearables, are already widely touted to help people better understand their health. Promoting greater fitness and bolstered well-being, data made available by devices like smartwatches and sleep trackers is also assisting chiropractors in expertly tailoring new, enhanced standards of personalized patient care.
Meanwhile, and like never before, chiropractic care is being increasingly marketed for its benefits not just on the neck and back but also on many other parts and aspects of both the body and mind.
Part of a trend that's already seen chiropractors including Scott Zack Michigan concentrate on conditions such as migraines and insomnia, patients are now being advised through clever marketing to consider chiropractic care in the treatment of health complaints ranging from infertility to anxiety and depression.
A third and final emerging trend earmarked for highlighting, outcome assessment tools are becoming increasingly widespread within the chiropractic care market, recent figures suggest.
Allowing for pinpoint accuracy in the evaluation of patients' progress, the latest advances in outcome assessment tools are said to be proving to be of considerable value in the provision of optimal patient-centered care.
It's a trend that's been picked up by insurance companies, too, it seems. Outcome assessment tools, in fact, are now being promoted by many of the largest insurers, particularly with regards to chiropractors and their patients.
"More doctors than ever are now recommending chiropractic care to their patients," points out Dr. Scott Zack Michigan. The practice also continues to provide an efficient and highly effective alternative to invasive and often extremely costly surgical procedures, he says.
"This is further testament to the power of the field's offering," adds the popular Michigan-based chiropractor in closing, "especially in light of the ongoing emergence of more and more fantastic industry-focused trends and innovations."
