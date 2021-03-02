Let India Take the Lead on the Sri Lanka Issue at the UN Human Rights Council: TGTE
"We appeal for an India Led Referendum under the auspices of international community to find a political solution for the Eelam Tamil people"
We want India not to be an onlooker in the UN Resolution on Sri Lanka steered by the West, but itself bring forth a Resolution to secure justice for the Eelam Tamils.”NEW YORK, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
"We expect India to take the lead on the Sri Lanka issue in the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. We want India not to be an onlooker in the Resolution on Sri Lanka steered by the West, but itself bring forth a Resolution to secure justice for the Eelam Tamils" said the Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran at a Press Meet held at the Chennai Press Club on March 1, 2021. Mr. Rudrakumaran was speaking via video conference from New York, USA.
As the present UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the former High Commissioners and the Special Rapporteurs have pointed out, in order to make Sri Lanka accountable it should be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and India should help this happen.
At the same time Sinhala racism would not allow the 13thamendment to be implemented as India proposes. What is more, Sinhala racism has thrown to the winds the Indo-Sri Lanka Treaty which recognized the North-East region of Sri Lanka as the traditional Homeland of Tamils. We urge India to stop the Sinhala settlements and the cultural destruction undertaken by Sinhala racism.
India has a moral duty to prevent Sinhala racism from obliterating the Tamil national identity and defiling the Tamil Homeland, thereby carrying out structural genocide.
The attempts by China to secure a presence in the islets off Jaffna peninsula is not only encroaching the sovereignty of Eelam Tamils, but also poses a threat to the security of Tamilnadu and India.
The foreign policy of any country is primarily driven by the domestic constituency. We expect Tamilnadu to play a significant role in India’s foreign policy with regard to Eelam Tamils.
We expect the coming Assembly elections to set the stage for this.
Accordingly, we urge all the political parties of Tamilnadu to include in their Election Manifestos the demand for referring Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and also adopt resolutions to this effect.
We also appeal to them to include in their respective Manifestos the demand for an India led Referendum under the auspices of International community to find a political solution for the Eelam Tamil people
