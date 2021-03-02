NCIDC Leading Dermatologists Consider Consensus Guidelines for Dermatologic Conditions
High-quality, evidence-informed clinical practice guidelines offer a way of bridging the gap between variation in practice patterns.
Guidelines are a convenient way of packaging evidence and presenting recommendations to healthcare decision-makers”CARY, NC, US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is pressure to move to value-based payment models by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance carriers. For instance, commercial payers have created narrow networks to direct care to lower-cost providers with demonstrated quality results.
— Parker Eales
As a result of this rapidly changing environment, health care providers individually or in groups have found the need to merge, be acquired, or collaborate to achieve the scale and tools required to be successful under these new models.
One structure that has helped providers achieve these goals, yet still retain independence, is known as a clinically integrated network (CIN).
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration is a clinically integrated network engaging a collaborative effort among independent dermatologic physicians to implement and actively manage clinical initiatives that adopt, use, and update agreed-upon clinical practice guidelines, control costs and improve quality through evidence-based practice, stronger coordination, better processes, and active monitoring and measurement, and report and demonstrate an improvement of health care value.
The expectation is that through collaboration, community-based providers will deliver value via higher-quality care, improve care coordination across the care continuum, and achieve better cost management.
The American Academy of Dermatology is dedicated to promoting and encouraging dermatology research and the application of these findings to improving patient care. This includes the development of rigorous, evidence-based guidelines of care for dermatologic conditions. The NCIDC has reviewed and considered these guidelines for the NCIDC including guidelines for Acne, Atopic dermatitis, Basal cell carcinoma, Melanoma, Office-based surgery, and Psoriasis.
Potential benefits to NCIDC include propagation of high-value care, enhanced access to evidence-based protocols and priority measures, preparation for value-based reimbursement structures, and collaboration with primary care physicians to co-manage patients for better care.
Many of North Carolina’s independent dermatology physician groups have formed a regional collaborative designed to allow them to provide the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together a very large number of providers of dermatology care spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for physicians by physicians that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a larger clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs, all while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offer a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
“Health care is complex and difficult, but with a clinically integrated network, we are better able to approach the future challenges together. Patients and the community will be better off for these collaboration efforts,” said Parker Eales.
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative comprises 25 independent dermatology providers who serve estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed amid increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative is intended to provide higher efficiencies at lower costs.
