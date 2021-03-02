Nashville Today Show Highlights Tints of Nature Organic and Natural Hair Color

Lifestyle Influencer Kayla Zadel Features Tints of Nature’s Healthier Approach to Salon-Quality Hair Coloring

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nashville Today Show recently highlighted Tints of Nature, an organic and natural hair coloring dye that is now available on Walmart.com.

“We are thrilled that the Nashville Today Show featured our Tints of Nature as a brand people should learn about,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company. “We have been around for almost three decades, but Tints of Nature is a new entry to the hair color market in the United States. We plan to continue expanding our retail outlets in the U.S. in 2021.”

Kayla Zadel, a lifestyle blogger who hosted the segment on the Nashville Today Show, said Tints of Nature offers a ton of colors to choose from, including a permanent product line, that will color gray, and semi-permanent hair colors.

“They are an organic hair color company founded in the ‘90s, so they were doing organic hair coloring before it was popular and before it was cool,” Zadel said. “It is a professional salon formula.”

Tints of Nature, available on Walmart.com, contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients.

“Tints of Nature offers salon-quality hair coloring without using harmful chemicals that you often find in other brands,” Perfitt said. “As Ms. Zadel pointed out, we were one of the first beauty companies to use organic and natural ingredients.”

Traditional hair coloring systems include chemicals, such as ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts, which Tints of Nature products do not contain.

“Instead of dangerous chemicals, we use natural and organic ingredients that are gentler on your hair,” he said.

Tints of Nature is also a socially responsible company that does not test its products on animals and ensures that its vendors are treated fairly.

Tints of Nature has received certification by B Corp™ for meeting the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“We are proud that we have a healthier hair color product for women and that we are committed to being an ethical company,” Perfitt said.

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Walmart.com.

