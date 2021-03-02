Webinar: Azure Arc: There’s No Pain with a Single Pane of Glass by System Soft Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Learn how top performers overcome challenges building a hybrid cloud platform with Microsoft Azure Arc to modernize current infrastructure, enhance digital customer experiences, drive top-line growth

TAMPA, Fla., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies (SSTech), a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The webinar—“Azure Arc: There’s No Pain with a Single Pane of Glass”—shares case studies about how top performing companies have overcome the challenges of building a Modernized Hybrid Platform. Through these case studies, attendees will learn how blending a unique method with an automated hybrid cloud platform modernizes current infrastructure environments to enhance digital customer experiences and drive top-line business growth.

"As we shift toward virtual infrastructure to take advantage of scalable resources and bleeding edge services in the cloud, it’s still important to get as much value as possible from current on-premises infrastructure,” said Eric Leonard, Director of Cloud Solutions at System Soft Technologies and webinar presenter. “Discarding thousands or millions of dollars in current infrastructure and going all-in on the cloud is not always possible. However, keeping up with innovative technologies is a daunting task, without using modern cloud services. So, a happy medium is the recent release of Microsoft Azure Arc.”

Join Leonard and SSTech Senior Cloud Architect Don Bilbrey, along with Microsoft’s Azure Specialist Dan Jeffre and Digital Specialist Tom Hatty, to learn how market leaders have cracked the code to build a Modernized Hybrid Platform, which successfully uses the latest cloud services, while fully realizing the value of on-premises infrastructure.

For more details and to join the online seminar, please register here.

What: Azure Arc: There’s No Pain with a Single Pane of Glass Panel: Eric Leonard, Director of Cloud Solutions, and Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect, both at SSTech; Dan Jeffre, Azure Specialist, and Tom Hatty, Digital Specialist, both at Microsoft When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 4, 2021 Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

About System Soft Technologies

Systems Soft Technologies (SSTech) is a $140-million, privately-held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. SSTech’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. SSTech expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. SSTech also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies , Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading , or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

Media Contact Andrea Thomas System Soft Technologies andrea.thomas@sstech.us +1 727 723 0801 x337