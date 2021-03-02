Crescent Communities Elevates Four Senior Leaders

Move Celebrates Continued Growth Across New and Existing Business Areas

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Communities achieved exceptionally strong momentum and strategic growth in its multifamily and commercial investment and development businesses across the country in 2020. To further advance these endeavors and support over $4.5B of investments in planning or development, Crescent Communities is pleased to announce updated roles for four senior leaders.



"We are thrilled to recognize these senior leaders and their many contributions to our continued growth,” said Brian Natwick, President and COO for Crescent Communities. “Cultivating and empowering talent is at the core of what we do at Crescent Communities, and we look forward to continuing to build community and explore new business lines under the leadership of this group.”

Jay Curran was named President of Multifamily. In this new role, Curran will oversee Crescent Communities’ multifamily business across the country with 11,800 units of multifamily and mixed-use communities in planning, development, and operations totaling $3.3B. The portfolio currently includes two residential brands: NOVEL luxury brand and a new mid-market brand to be announced later this year. He joined Crescent Communities in 2013 and previously led the company’s Multifamily East Region.

Brendan Pierce was named President of Commercial. Pierce will oversee Crescent Communities’ commercial business across the country with 4.2M square feet of office, logistics, and mixed-use projects in planning, development, and operations totaling $1.2B. He joined Crescent Communities in 2020 with nearly 20 years of commercial real estate development and brokerage experience.

Daniel Cooper was named President of Construction. Cooper and his team are responsible for planning, execution, and completion of all Crescent Communities multifamily and commercial development projects as well as its in-house construction company, Crescent Communities Construction. Collectively, his team oversees 11,800 units and 4.2M square feet of developments in planning and under construction. Cooper joined the company in 2016 and brings a wide range of construction management experience in both urban and suburban projects.

Jay Curran, Brendan Pierce, and Daniel Cooper will continue to report to Brian Natwick and will join the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

Ben Collins was named Executive Managing Director of Multifamily and will report to Jay Curran to help grow Crescent Communities’ footprint in the multifamily space. Collins will continue to serve on the company’s Investment Committee and will be responsible for all multifamily investments in the eastern half of the US including Atlanta, Charlotte, Southern Florida, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

“I’m proud to see these strong senior leaders continue to grow in their roles at Crescent Communities,” said Todd Mansfield, Chairman and CEO of Crescent Communities. “This is an exciting time for us as a company, and they play a crucial role in ensuring our continued growth is smart, strategic, and successful.”

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 63 multifamily communities, 21 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, Crescent Communities has regional offices in Washington, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our multifamily communities are branded NOVEL by Crescent Communities.



Media Contact

Lauren Ferguson

Sprouthouse

205.383.8450

lauren@sprouthouseagency.com

