Phoenix-based Construction Technology Company Mosaic Hires First CFO

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic, a venture-backed construction technology company, announced today the hiring of Mervin Singson as their first-ever Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Singson brings over 20 years of finance and operations experience with both public and private homebuilders.

As CFO of Mosaic, he will play a key role in ensuring that the Arizona-based company effectively executes against its current $350mm construction project pipeline, and expands the company’s operations regionally.

“Mosaic's construction technology uniquely supports and enhances the homebuilding industry,” said Mervin Singson. “With an impressive team, innovative product and business model, and strong financial backing, we’re poised for unprecedented growth throughout the construction industry. I'm excited to bring my experience to the table and be a part of Mosaic’s story."

Mosaic provides construction and related services to homebuilders, permitting homebuilders to offload their construction management needs to Mosaic’s integrated technology platform. Builders can use Mosaic as their general contractor instead of maintaining an in-house operation and avoid the hassles of construction. This gives them the ability to focus on land acquisitions, sales and marketing, and architecture.

Mosaic’s technology is a tightly integrated construction management software platform called MosaicOS that manages the disparate sources of data and bespoke workflows involved in homebuilding; in other words, the fundamental chaos of high volume homebuilding.

Their process converts standard construction drawings into digital twin models that can be used to optimize field work, then uses algorithms to automatically translate the models into site-specific instructions for workers, control files for automation, and data for quality control and reporting. The platform also optimizes scheduling, accounting, supervising, redlining workflows to improve construction throughput with minimal required changes to construction drawings, engineering drawings, city approvals, or construction materials.

In March 2020, Mosaic raised $14.25 million in Series A funding led by Silicon Valley VC giant Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, and also counts notable angels such as Eric Wu (founder of Opendoor) and Reid Hoffman (founder of Linkedin) as earlier investors. Later that month, the company announced a $100 million strategic agreement with Mandalay Homes, allowing Mosaic to integrate into Mandalay’s residential development pipeline.

“We’re lucky to have Mervin’s strong financial acumen and homebuilding experience to support Mosaic’s significant growth,” said Mosaic CEO Salman Ahmad. “He will play a critical role in our geographic expansion into a number of homebuilding markets that are seeing large population growth and need more housing ASAP.”

Prior to joining Mosaic, Singson was the CFO of B2R Partners, a joint venture between TPG Capital, Toll Brothers and BB Living Management that focuses on build-to-rent homes. He was formerly the VP of Corporate Finance at AV Homes. A licensed CPA, Singson earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Mosaic’s growing team combines construction, technology, real estate development, academic, and business expertise. Members of Mosaic’s team hail from Google, Microsoft, Palantir, MIT, Harvard and Stanford, bringing the power of software to construction. Since 2017, they have provided construction management and related services to developers and homebuilders in Arizona on over 150 homes.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a construction technology company building software to make homebuilding more scalable. The company operates as a general contractor to provide construction and related services to homebuilders, permitting homebuilders to offload their construction management needs to Mosaic’s integrated platform. Mosaic’s platform standardizes the homebuilding process, and not the homes, allowing them to deliver places people love and create better communities. Learn more about how Mosaic is building better at www.mosaic.us and follow @mosaicbuilders on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

###

Attachments

Fran Bangert Mosaic (714) 335-9646 Fran@KovachMarketing.com