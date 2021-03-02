Surgical Stapler Market Global Sales Are Expected To Reach US$ 7.54 Billion by 2030, as stated by insightSLICE

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Stapler Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global surgical stapler market size was estimated to be US$ 3.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.54 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Surgical staplers are tools that are used in surgeries to close skin wounds and joins. They are used instead of sutures, as they help in reducing the local inflammatory response and the width of the wound. Surgical staplers are specialized medical devices that are used in the surgical procedures in place of their alternatives, sutures, in order to close the wounds on skin and other internal organs in the body. These tools are primarily used in complex surgical procedures such as thoracic, gynecologic, and gastrointestinal procedures.

Surgical staplers were developed in the early 20th century and have since found usage as a mode of mechanical suturing in several surgical procedures. The first designed and developed surgical stapling devices were highly acclaimed, however, the devices were bulky in nature, hard to operate, cumbersome, and costly to manufacture. In time, after several years of research and development activities directed at the experimentation and development of these devices, the more efficient and effective surgical staplers began to emerge. This next generation of Surgical Staplers was better at wound closure procedures. In recent times, the advent of minimally invasive surgical procedures has resulted in the manufacturing of endoscopic surgical staplers. The growth of the Surgical Staplers can also be attributed to their efficient and effective wound closure in several types of complicated surgical procedures. Surgical staplers continue to evolve, keeping the basic principles that the original design possessed. They also reduce the post procedure complexities like bleeding. With technological advancements taking place all over the world in the medical field, surgical staplers are now available in plastic and stainless steel. Due to the increasing incidence of obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancer, there is a boost in the surgical stapler market.

The surgical staplers find more widespread usage, over their counterpart, surgical sutures, which can be attributed to the benefits of the former, such as quick placement, minimal interaction with the tissue, accurate and strong wound closure, lower risk of infection and reduction in inflammation near the wound. Modern surgical stapling devices are either disposable (made up of plastic), or are reusable (made up of stainless steel), and are pre-equipped with disposable cartridges. Also, battery-operated or powered surgical staplers are being increasingly used, in comparison to manually operated surgical stapling devices owing to technological advancements.

The growing preference for staples over sutures has been one of the key growth factors of the Surgical Staplers Market. With the technological advancements taking place in the avenue of surgical staplers, several market players are commercializing them used for endoscopic surgeries. The demand for surgical stapling devices is anticipated to surge even further, on account of the rise in bariatric procedures, and the adoption of advanced technologies in performing the endoscopic procedures. Also, the introduction of powered surgical devices and the soaring need for tissue and wound management is likely to drive the market even further.

Surgical Stapler Market Drivers:

The important drivers inflating the growth of the global surgical stapling devices market are the surge in the neurological diseases and the rising incidence of cancer. The occurrence of prolonged illnesses such as orthopedic, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases is on the rise, across the world. The growing prevalence of cancer is expected to help boost the surgical stapler devices market. Lung cancer is one of the prime causes of death across the globe. This suggests the vast scope of expansion for the therapeutics segment of cancer over the forecast period.

Surgical staplers are used extensively for a variety of different purposes. The powered surgical staplers segment is growing at a significantly higher rate and is anticipated to increase even further, with the sales of the newer powered surgical stapling devices during the forecast period. Most vendors are focusing on developing better, more advanced, next-generation surgical staplers. The manual type of surgical staplers is most commonly used for skin sutures (general surgeries) and in emergency cases. Manual surgical staplers are categorized into different variant categories, and are primarily used by surgeons who have less surgical experience. The manual surgical staplers are used in different types of surgeries for the end-to-end tissue anastomosis. Surgical staplers are available in a plethora of different sizes, shapes, and designs, for specific applications.

The leading market segments of the Surgical Stapler Market:

Powered stapling devices lead in the Product segment of the Surgical Stapler Market, and are expected to grow at a higher CAGR over its counterpart, throughout the forecast period. These powered devices help doctors address their issues of fatigue, caused by the high volume of surgical procedures in the emergency wards of hospitals.

Moreover, laparoscopic surgeries require high accuracy in execution within the restricted anatomical spaces and are more often than not, quite labor intensive. The key benefit offered by powered stapling devices is the ease of wound closure without the requirement of a manual firing force.

The disposable market dominates the Type segment of the Surgical Stapler Market, and is anticipated to register a noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period, which is observed to be a result of the heightened concerns regarding communicable infections.

Disposal surgical staplers are use and throw devices, made mostly of plastic. These devices cannot be sterilized and reused. The disposal staplers are preferred over the other types that are available, as they reduce the chances of surgical infection, which ultimately enhances the operation quality. Additionally, the patient to medical personnel transmission of infectious diseases can be prevented when the disposal surgical staplers are used. These types of staplers are cost-effective as compared to the reusable ones.

The end use segment was led by the hospital market segment, while the ambulatory center's segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The hospital segment is expected to retain its dominance over the End Use segment, throughout the forecast period, owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario for bariatric surgeries. This feature is available solely for inpatients and hospital outpatients, while ambulatory centers are not covered under this code.

The region of North America holds the largest share in this particular market segment, on account of the usage of advanced technologies and non-invasive methods in increasing the number of total surgeries performed. The region of Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the foreseen period owing to the presence of a large patient pool in the economies of India, China, and Japan.

The key players of the Surgical Stapler Market include Ethicon USA, LLC, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew, BD, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Frankenman International Limited, Welfare Medical Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd., Reach Surgical, Grena Ltd.

