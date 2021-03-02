David E. Friedman Joins Greystone to Lead Institutional Lending Platform

Friedman to Expand the Firm’s Institutional Capital Reach in Support of its Top-Ranked Lending Capabilities Across FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that David E. Friedman has joined as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Lending to lead a strategic build-out and take-to-market execution of the firm’s new institutional lending platform. In this role, Mr. Friedman will focus on further advancing and developing new institutional capital relationships across the firm’s Agency and FHA lending platforms as well as establishing an enhanced gateway to the firm’s advisory, structured finance and servicing solutions.



Greystone ranks as the #1 FHA commercial mortgage provider for 2020 and is a Top 10 multifamily lender for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.

Mr. Friedman comes to Greystone from TD Bank, N.A., where he served as a Regional Director and Senior Vice President within its Commercial Real Estate Banking group. Prior to TD Bank, Mr. Friedman was a Director within Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Real Estate Syndicated Capital Markets group and he also served in loan origination support and underwriting roles within PNC Bank, N.A.’s Real Estate Finance group.

“The institutional market’s view of Greystone’s leadership position as a go-to Agency and FHA lender provides a ripe opportunity to expand and develop deep-rooted, solution-oriented capital relationships,” said Mr. Friedman. “There are myriad ways in which Greystone can leverage its proven enterprise capabilities across the broader institutional capital landscape, and with a strategic and thoughtful approach can produce mutually-beneficial outcomes. I am thrilled to spearhead this effort and meaningfully contribute to Greystone’s future success together with my new teammates.”

“With his banking background and institutional knowledge, David will add tremendous value to our growing team as we expand our product offerings and continue the development of our overall strategy of being the preferred provider of many different capital solutions for our customers,” said Mr. Chip Hudson, co-CEO of Greystone’s Agency lending platform.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

