Telos Corporation and Johnson Controls Form Strategic Partnership

Strategic partnership integrates Telos Ghost and Johnson Controls OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway to enhance security and privacy for customers

Virtual obfuscation network integrates into cloud-based repository and video analytics platform

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va. and CORK, Ireland, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable building, today announced the integration of the Telos Ghost® virtual obfuscation network into Johnson Controls OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway.

“We’re excited to partner with Telos to enhance our security and protect the privacy of our customers,” said Martin Renkis, vice president, OpenBlue Security and Innovation at Johnson Controls. “Integrating Telos Ghost into our OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway will enable us to offer a strongly differentiated product in the market.”

The OpenBlue Cloudvue Gateway allows multiple cameras to connect to the OpenBlue Cloudvue cloud-based repository and video analytics platform, which supports a worldwide, cloud-based video network used for surveillance and physical security. By embedding Telos Ghost into the product, Johnson Controls is able to hide the camera source location and the destination information repositories in its network. In addition to the product integration, Johnson Controls and Telos have formed a partnership to jointly market and sell the combined solution to various markets including education, military bases, healthcare and other campus environments.

“This integration is a true testament to the many applications and tremendous value provided by Telos Ghost,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Our partnership with Johnson Controls will serve as the perfect stepping stone into the IoT market, and I’m excited for the countless possibilities on our horizon.”

In January 2018, Telos launched the cloud-based Telos Ghost network to provide security and privacy through obfuscation and encryption. The platform operates under the philosophy that you can’t exploit what you can’t see, enabling organizations to work securely over the internet without giving away their identity or their presence. For more information on the various applications of Telos Ghost, visit: www.telos.com/telosghost.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®.

