Bionano Genomics to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management will present virtually at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:10 pm EST.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the Events page in the Investors section of Bionano’s website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ and will be archived on Bionano’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

