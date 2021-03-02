Netrality Data Centers Expands Partner Program

Expanded Program Includes Channel and Strategic Alliance Tracks Featuring Industry-Leading Incentives, Reseller Capabilities and Enhanced Partner Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers today announced the expansion of its Netrality Partner Program. The Channel Partner & Strategic Alliances program tracks allow Netrality Partners to leverage its ecosystem of providers to enhance and broaden their service offerings. The program expansion correlates with growing enterprise demand for greater data center footprints and unique, modular, hybrid-multi cloud solutions that accelerate go-to-market opportunities.

The Netrality Partner Program extends the power of Netrality's owner-operated data centers to provide the foundational elements for complete bundled solutions that Partners are designing and delivering. Channel Partner Agents can sell colocation and connectivity services through Netrality Master Agents. Netrality provides agents, resellers and brokers’ end users with a dense ecosystem of network carriers, cloud providers, CDNs, MSPs, and IXs to meet any IT and network requirements. Partners can provide custom IT, office and retail solutions for their clients, including prime test lab space for 5G innovation.

“Netrality’s ecosystem presents a high-quality set of industry-leading service providers that Channel Partners can plug their end user customers into. We actively align and collaborate with our partners to add purpose-driven solutions to their sales portfolios and significantly increase their revenue generation capabilities,” said Craig Waldrop, Netrality’s Vice President of Channel & Strategic Alliances. “Our sales team works in coordination with Partners on all deals and we are committed to providing best-in-class service.”

The program features aligned go-to-market initiatives, joint commercial offerings, and new selling motions, including white-labeling, resale and referrals. Through an intuitive, easy-to-use Partner Portal, Netrality provides on-boarding, training and support. Participants can use the portal to access co-branded marketing materials, local sales support, lead registration, virtual tours, and full visibility to track deal flow and payouts.

Netrality’s unique position as owner and operator of all their colocation data centers also enables the company to provide wholesale data center and office space, and can meet any enterprise office requirements, including colocation, wholesale, powered shell, office, or roof rights.

“Netrality is an incredible partner. We sincerely appreciate the continual white-glove treatment and exceptional support our customers receive,” said Jack Zoblin, President at Cory Communications, a sub-agent of Avant. “In addition to service, Netrality offers competitive payouts and attractive incentives that encourage and drive our mutually beneficial partnership."

