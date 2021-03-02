Ethema Signs M.O.U. with Canadian based Sparta Group to Expand its Focus on its Pathogen Protection Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, FL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is collaborating with Toronto Canada based, environmental technology company, Sparta Group (“Sparta”) to expand on its efforts to enter the virus protection market. Ethema and Sparta have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to form an equally owned joint venture company (the “Joint Venture”) for the purposes of manufacturing and selling products containing hypochlorous acid (“HOCI”) and to pursue the previously announced acquisition of Biohazard Health Services Ltd.



Sparta is an environmental services company with expertise that lends itself to the pursuit of this business vertical. Sparta is involved in a number of pathogen protection products and has access to highly specialized manufacturers of products containing HOCl. These HOCI products have been developed over the last 25 years in the food processing industry and have been successfully used to kill bacteria in poultry and beef processing plants. This expertise will be invaluable to the Joint Venture. Sparta is also providing a suite of COVID-fighting solutions to the trucking industry, a sector they already serve, and has been quickly expanding to offer its solutions to several other industries.

In light of COVID-19, keeping up with germ protection in many workplaces has been labor-intensive and time consuming. However, the COVID-Clear™ supplied Hypochlorous Acid used by Ethema was set up to disperse a pathogen attacker through airborne delivery on a constant basis, thus freeing up employees to stay focused on their jobs. The 40-bed Addiction Recovery Institute of America (ARIA) facility, located in West Palm Beach Florida, has been using an HOCI based pathogen protection system since the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, with great success.

With concerns about a potential third wave of COVID-19 looming on both sides of the Canada-US border, the two joint venture partners have decided to explore the use of HOCI disinfectant technologies in various market verticals, including health-related and industrial manufacturing settings. Hypochlorous acid (“HOCl”) is a familiar substance to many in the food processing industry, due to the fact that it is able to fight the pathogens that run rampant when processing products.

“The COVID-19 crisis has put a spotlight on the subject of harmful pathogens in general. Bacteria, spores, and viruses can be found all around us and with the right hypochlorous acid system, we believe we can prevent outbreaks from running out of control in various settings. We look forward to getting to work with Sparta,” said President and CEO of Ethema, Shawn Leon.

Hypochlorous acid is a naturally occurring molecule that is an important component of the human internal defense system that demonstrates antimicrobial properties supported by both in-vitro and in-vivo studies. An important function of HOCI in host immunity is similar to that of the human immune system’s neutrophils; releasing their attack to destroy pathogenic organisms. The collective science and engineering teams explains HOCI is a fairly simple chemistry that can be produced with food grade raw materials to cause the necessary chemical reactions. By properly controlling the balance between the concentration (“PPM”), the acidity (“pH”) and the oxidation reaction potential (“ORP”) the HOCI can be produced to closely emulate the germ fighting properties the human white blood cells produce. The formulation being applied kills pathogens by tearing down the cell membranes and proteins; a process known as phagocytosis, which is one of humans’ most symbiotic actions – eliminating pathogens yet being inherently harmless. So, unlike many pathogen-fighting substances, HOCI is non-toxic and not harmful to humans.

Hypochlorous acid has been cleared by the FDA and is EPA registered . Additionally, a review of HOCI published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information states that the substance has “potential benefit to disinfect large spaces, such as medical and dental offices where aerosols can be airborne for extended periods.”

“Our end goal is to be able to offer an HOCI dispersion system that inactivates bacteria, viruses, and fungi, that is safe for both humans and animals, and is easy to use in just about any market sector. We are so pleased to have our scientific teams collaborating to see how we can open up more opportunities to distribute this clean, green and safe solution,” added John O’Bireck, President of Sparta Group.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a publicly traded technology-based company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SAY” (TSX.V:SAY). It owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta’s network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Visit the Sparta Group website at www.spartagroup.ca

About Ethema

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

