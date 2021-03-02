Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size Report Will Reach to USD 11,776 Million By 2027, at 19.1% CAGR: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market in 2018 was approximately USD 2,450 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 11,776 Million by 2027. Top market players are ABM Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BD, BGI, DNASTAR, Eurofins Genomics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market By Products and Services (Products by Technology and Sequencing Services by Type), By Application (Bioinformatics, Genetic Research, Diagnostics, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Drug Discovery), and By End-User (Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Biotechnology Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

"According to the research study, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market was estimated at USD 2,450 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11,776 Million by 2027. The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2019 to 2027".

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is also referred to as throughput sequencing. The term is coined to define myriad numbers of advanced sequencing technologies that sequence the complete or partial genome sequencing. It uses ultra-high throughput, scalability, and promptness to sequence the genome. Next generation sequencing is a method that helps in determining the exact sequence of nucleotides inside a genome molecule. Next generation sequencing assists in rapid sequencing of DNA and RNA and at reasonable costs in comparison to the earlier sequencing methods. This next generation sequencing (NGS) technology screens the sequential totaling of nucleotides to immobilized and spatially arrayed RNA or DNA templates. However, it differs substantially as to how these RNA or DNA templates are produced and how they are interviewed to disclose their sequences.

Rise in the clinical applications of NGS to steer the market trends

Funding of NGS technologies by the National Human Genome Research Institute was made to speed up the utilization of genome sequencing data in the clinical practice of medicine. The plethora of applications of NGS for diagnosing ailments like Cancer, psychiatry, cardiology, hematological disorders, hearing impairment, dysmorphology, cardiology, vision & hearing impairment, and pharmacogenomics will steer the business growth.

Furthermore, the usage of cloud technology to store a huge volume of genome data is projected to steer the growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS) industry over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the less availability of experts will hinder the expansion of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, short average read lengths are anticipated to put brakes on the market during the forecast timeline.

Industry Major Market Players

The key players included in this market are ABM Inc.,

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

BD,

BGI,

DNASTAR,

Eurofins Genomics,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Illumina Inc.,

LGC Limited,

Macrogen Inc.,

Oxford Nanopore Technologies,

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. QIAGEN,

Roche Sequencing,

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.,

Thermo Fischer Scientific.

Sequencing services by type to dominate the product & services segment by 2027

The growth of the segment is attributed to breakthroughs witnessed in sequencing technologies, a rise in the number of sequencing methods, and the introduction of easy-to-use consumables.

Bioinformatics segment to dominate the application landscape over the forecast period

The advancements in the bioinformatics domain are expected to enhance the acceptance of NGS tools in diagnosing a rare form of diseases and detecting therapeutic targets. NGS tools are also used for prenatal testing and this will further steer the segment growth over the forecast period.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market by segmenting the market based on the products and services, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The massive utilization of cloud technology for storing a huge volume of genome data is likely to enhance the expansion of the next generation sequencing (NGS) industry during the period from 2019 to 2027. Large-scale investments in NGS technologies by the National Human Genome Research Institute were made to widen the utility of genome sequencing data in the clinical practice of medicine. The plethora of applications of NGS for diagnosing ailments like Cancer, psychiatry, cardiology, hematological disorders, hearing impairment, dysmorphology, cardiology, vision & hearing impairment, and pharmacogenomics will amplify the business growth. Nonetheless, the less availability of experts will impede the expansion of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. In addition to this, short average read lengths are anticipated to put brakes on the market during the forecast timeline.

North America to contribute majorly towards the regional market revenue share by 2027

The bulging population along with an increase in the utilization of personalized medicine are a few of the factors that are likely to steer the expansion of the next generation sequencing (NGS) industry during the forecast timeline. The large numbers of giant firms in the business are based in North America and they are making every effort to create innovative products for reducing genome sequencing costs. This, in turn, is anticipated to push the expansion of the regional market over the forecast timeline.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market By Products and Services (Products by Technology and Sequencing Services by Type), By Application (Bioinformatics, Genetic Research, Diagnostics, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Drug Discovery), and By End-User (Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Biotechnology Companies): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027

This report segments the next generation sequencing (NGS) market as follows:

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: By Products and Services Segment Analysis

Products by Technology Sequencing by Synthesis Sequencing by Ligation Ion Semiconductor Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing Services by Type Genomics Whole Genome Sequencing Exome Sequencing De Novo Sequencing Targeted Sequencing Transcriptomics Total RNA and mRNA Sequencing Targeted RNA Sequencing Small RNA and Noncoding RNA Sequencing Epigenomics Methylation Sequencing ChIP Sequencing Ribosome Profiling



Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Bioinformatics

Diagnostics Cancer Neonatal Screening Infectious Disease Reproductive Health Genetic Testing Monogenic Disorders

Agriculture and Animal Research

Genetic Research

Drug Discovery

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

Pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Key Features of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market segments’ trend and forecast

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

