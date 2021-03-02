Wearability And Portability Are Major Trends Emerging In The Air Purifiers Market Due To Increased Respiratory Health Awareness

Segments covered: By Technology – HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Others; By Type – Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors, Others; By End-User – Residential, Commercial

According to The Business Research Company’s air purifier market research report, with increasing respiratory health awareness and the omnipresence of pollutants and viruses in the air, people are becoming more and more cautious about the type of atmosphere they breathe in. In such situations, wearable personal air purifiers prove useful.

These small machines can effectively eliminate common contaminants like dust, smoke, odors, volatile organic compounds, and allergens within one’s personal breathing space. They are lightweight and can be carried around easily using a neck strap, a clip, or a band. InvisiClean IC-103, AirTamer A310, Wein Mini-Mate AS180i, MIFAVOR Mini, and FitAir Portable are some top-rate wearable air purifiers.

Personal air purifiers are versatile, easy to maintain and are relatively quiet. Most of these personal air purifiers use ionic air purification technology and still do not produce a harmful amount of ozone. These air purifiers are good for small spaces where one cannot fit traditional bulky air purifiers. This air purifier market trend can be useful while walking on sidewalks alongside a busy road, in areas where cigarette/tobacco smokers are present, inside vehicles with stale or smelly air, and other public spaces where the quality of air cannot be guaranteed.

The global air purifier market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.8% to nearly $2.35 billion by 2023. The market is expected to reach nearly $2.88 billion by 2025 and $4.82 billion by 2030. North America accounts for the largest share in the global air purifiers market.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Air Purifiers Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 covers major air purifiers companies, air purifiers market share by company, air purifiers manufacturers, air purifiers market size, and air purifiers market forecasts. The report also covers the global air purifiers market and its segments.

Besides wearable ones, portable air purifiers are becoming a trend due to dynamic lifestyles and an increasing presence of air pollutants in the breathing air. Portable air purifiers are small and convenient and can be used anywhere. They allow you to clean indoor air on the go. There are travel-friendly and compact models, which are suitable to be used even in cars. Portable air filtration systems ensure that one can breathe easily and comfortably in any indoor environment.

IQAir Atem, Levoit Air Purifiers, AirFree Air Purifiers are names of top-rated portable air purifiers. In June 2020, Camfil announced the new portable air purifier CamCleaner CC500. Camfill claims that CamCleaner lowers the risk of viruses and pathogens. It is used in patient/resident rooms, procedure rooms, isolation rooms, doctor and dentist offices, hospital visitation areas, retail space, offices, classrooms, and other gathering areas to protect patients, staff and visitors from airborne viruses, pathogens, and harmful particles.

Consumers are also demanding air purifiers which have the functionality of an air purifier along with that of humidifiers and dehumidifiers, and which offer better value for money in various cost-centric countries. Thus, multi-functional air purifiers have emerged as yet another trend in the market. Panasonic launched its humidifying series to keep up with this trend, distinguishing itself from its traditional line of air purifiers. Some other major players in the market include LG Electronics Inc., Coway Co., Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dyson Ltd., and Whirlpool Corporation.

To take advantage of the opportunities in the market, The Business Research Company recommends that air purifiers companies focus on developing smart air purifiers, invest in energy efficient appliances, expand in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings, leverage social media, and participate in trade shows and events.

Air Purifiers Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the air purifiers market, air purifiers market segments and air purifiers market geographies, air purifiers market trends, air purifiers market drivers, air purifiers market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

