5G holographic technology and MR technology realize remote implant surgery, the5G transmission holographic communication scene of WIMI is expected to achieve new breakthroughs

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With the development of technology, AR and VR have been integrated into public life. Starting from the in-depth research on AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) in 2009 by well-known companies such as Qualcomm and Coca-Cola, novel ways of expression and immersive experience have made AR and VR attract a lot of fans, and the emergence of new digital technologies such as MR (Mixed Reality) technology have also shown great potential value.

On December 9, 2020, the team of Director Chen Yundai of the Department of Cardiovascular Diseases of the PLA General Hospital completed an inferior vena cava filter implantation surgery remotely forthe Second People's Hospital of Yibin City through Mixed Reality (MR) and 5G holographic projection technology.This is the first time in the world that 5G holographic technology and MR technology have been combined to complete the inferior vena cava filter implantation remotely.

Chen Yundai introduced that this operation uses 5G holographic projection to project Beijing surgeons to Yibin, opening a new model of cardiovascular intervention, as well as the remote diagnosis and treatment, which is also a medical innovation in the context of the global epidemic. At the same time, the MR technology uses VR images of the patient's blood vessels to integrate with the patient itself. The surgeon only needs to wear MR glasses without angiography to complete the interventional operation, opening a new era of cardiovascular interventional imaging.

5G has the three core advantages of "ultra-high-speed, ultra-low latency, and ultra-large connections". In terms of "ultra-high-speed", 5G can achieve a peak rate of 10Gb/s, which is 100 times that of 4G. In terms of "ultra-low latency", the latency of 5G can be as low as 1 millisecond, which is equivalent to one-tenth of 4G. In terms of "ultra-large connections", 5G can have 1 million connections per square kilometer, which is 10 times that of 4G.

If 5G is likened to an infinitely wide information highway (in fact, 5G has completely surpassed the concept of roads, just for a more vivid metaphor, the term road is used), then AR, MR, somatosensory, holography, and other technologies are various vehiclesrunning on this information highway. Because the road is spacious enough, all kinds of vehicles can run at extreme speed, so various innovative models have been produced.

The maturity of 5G technology will give multimedia technologies such as AR, MR, somatosensory, and holography faster and stronger capabilities. Holographic MRis a non-medium imaging technology that adds MR mixed reality to achieve naked eye 3D effects. As for MR, it is a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality to give everyone a brand-new experience.Affected by the COVID-19, this year WAIC was launched for the first time in the form of a "cloud exhibition", which included real-time holographic projection and real-time 3D cloud guest experience. It is worth noting that in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference under the epidemic, Internet giants also have different forms of participation. Among them, Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, and Musk, co-founder, and CEO of Tesla, used holographic projection to connect video conferences.

Holographic Mixed Reality is a combination of naked-eye 3D spatial imaging technology and mixed reality technology. The application of holographic MR and 5G is a high-speed Internet communication technology, so it can transmit real-time big data.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development.

As the change of bandwidth conditions of 5G holographic communication networks, the 5G holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI Hologram Cloud plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face-changing technology as the core technology, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

Therefore, in the future, we can use 5G technology to transmit holographic images in real-time. For a simple example, we can allow everyone to use holographic technology to reach theSpring Festival Gala and communicate with the actors on the spot. In other words, we can allow every artist (including deceased artists) to be able to walk to the audience, to go to different cities, villages, and theaters, so that the audience can experience the artist performing and experience the combination of virtual and real.

WIMI builds a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, a six-degree matrix optical field system, a binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system, and a multi-image dynamic fusion system. In addition, WIMI also has the holographic image high-speed processing algorithm, the stealth polyester optical imaging film, the holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology, and the holographic cloud platform. The holographic cloud platform is an interactive platform with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes.WIMI has built a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through the combination of the above systems to support various online terminals and personal device applications. Meanwhile, it also expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications, such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, and holographic online meeting.

At present, MR is not widely used in medical treatment. In fact, in the field of health care, MR technology is a rigid need for teaching and surgery, but the development of To C for MR technology may still take 5-10 years. However, we can fully expect that there will be more advanced MR technology-related equipment to solve these problems in the future, so that "MR + medicine" can benefit the entire medical industry.

[Disclaimer] The copyright of this article belongs to the Antiprohense Research, the content is the author's personal views, this site only provides reference and does not constitute any investment and application suggestions. This site has the final interpretation right of this statement!

About Antiprohense

Antiprohense Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on financial market, with an emphasis on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. Antiprohense team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www. antiprohense.com