WiSilica appoints New Rep to handle WiSilica's line of wireless lighting controls

/EIN News/ -- Baylume LED to work with the building communities on the lighting projects in Michigan, USA.



LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Baylume LED to strengthen its market in Michigan, USA. As part of the partnership, Baylume will promote Lumos Controls, WiSilica's line of wireless lighting control solutions, among their esteemed customers.

"This move will act as a solid base for expanding Lumos Controls in the professional lighting market of Michigan. WiSilica will play an integral role in helping Baylume provide a hassle-free experience for customers to create a smart, human-centric, and energy-code compliant ecosystem. We are excited to take the next step together towards the future of lighting control and accelerate Lumos Control's growth in the best possible way. We will benefit from their long-established industry relationships and deep-rooted knowledge of the lighting market," said Suresh Singamsetty, CEO of WiSilica.

WiSilica has played a prominent role in helping numerous tier 1 companies overcome gridlock challenges in creating smarter lighting ecosystems. By connecting with WiSilica, building communities can reap the collective benefits of a truly connected IoT platform.

"We are excited to work with WiSilica mainly because of their product capabilities and the level of service we demand from our partners. Our experience with WiSilica has exceeded our expectations and feel confident with our relationship in solving applications for our important clients," says Michael Bay, President of Baylume LED.

About WiSilica:

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real-time. ARIXA, WiSilica's location-aware IoT platform provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent wireless controls (LUMOS CONTROLS) and real-time location solutions (TRAK). The company also provides customized end-to-end IoT solutions (ORION) to OEMs developing new smart solutions. WiSilica, with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extending its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy efficiency, space management, and AI-powered analytics. For more information: wisilica.com.

About Baylume LED:

Baylume is a 20-year lighting rep agency focusing on specification, ESCO, distributor and contractor sales. We specialize in solution-based sales bringing the latest advancements in LED lighting and controls. baylume.com.

Media Contact:

Vivek Pramod

WiSilica Inc.

23282 Mill Creek Dr #340,

Laguna Hills,

CA 92653, USA

pr@wisilica.com