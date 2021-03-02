Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market estimated to be US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. In earlier days, excipients were considered inactive ingredients. Over time, pharmaceutical scientists discovered that excipients are not inactive and frequently have substantial impact on the manufacturer and quality, safety, and efficacy of the drug substance(s) in a dosage form. Tablets and capsules are preferred drug because they can be precisely dosed and packaged on a large scale, and can contribute to good patient compliance.

The report " Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market, By Product Type (Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Mannitol and Others), By Form (Crystal, Powder and Others), By Application (Industrial and Non-Industrial) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

Demand for custom drug delivery solutions is increasing and bringing forth an exciting period of valuable, innovative development opportunities.

On 7th Dec, 2020, Evonik acquired Birmingham-Based LACTEL Absorbable Polymers from DURECT Corporation.





Analyst View:



Increasing continuous manufacturing technology and the rising geriatric, children and mentally-disabled population has increased the demand for flexible oral dosage formulations including chewable tablets and lozenges. As excipients not only enhance the performance of the formulated product, but also during processing. Hence, the global oral solid dosage excipients market is subsequently increasing.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market is segmented based on the product type, form, application, and region.

By Product Type, Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market is segmented into Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Mannitol and Others

By Form, the market is segmented in Crystal, Powder and Others.

By Application, Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market is segmented into Industrial and Non-Industrial.

By region, Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the sepsis diagnostics market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:



The key players operating in the Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Market include AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Biogen Inc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shire Plc., Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

