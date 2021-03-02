Inkcups Launches E-commerce Site for Product Orders

Reorder Portal will meet growing online demand and ensure faster order processing

Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces the launch of its online e-commerce site for streamlined product ordering: the Reorder Portal.



The Reorder Portal is a password-protected website to serve existing Inkcups customers, enabling them to easily order most of the company’s products and supplies or reorder based on previous purchases. To streamline the reorder process, customers can view, search, and download their order history from January 2018 to present. Available products include a wide range of inkjet inks, parts and auxiliaries as well as pad printing and tagless inks, plates, pads, solvents, and more.

Customers can easily sign up and create their Reorder Portal account with Inkcups Customer Care Team. Additionally, customers can visit the Inkcups website and fill out an online form requesting to join the portal.

“Over the years, many of our customers have requested an e-commerce site for online ordering. Today, we’re excited to launch the new Reorder Portal. We hope that this new capability will make the Inkcups customer experience an exceptional one by enabling them to order anytime, anywhere. The order history report is a unique feature designed to help owners and operators run their businesses more efficiently. Our main priority is to make sure our customers can easily receive high-quality supplies on time,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups.

The Reorder Portal is now available to all existing Inkcups customers in North America. The portal will also be available to customers in Europe and Asia in Q2 2021. To access the Reorder Portal, please visit: https://reorder.inkcups.com/login .

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .