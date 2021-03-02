Acutus Medical Appoints Duane Wilder as Chief Commercial Officer

Wilder brings deep expertise in Image Guided Therapy to help accelerate commercialization and market expansion efforts

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced the appointment of Duane Wilder as the company's Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr. Wilder joins Acutus with over 25 years of commercial experience in the medical technology industry. Most recently, Mr. Wilder served as Vice President of US Sales, for the Image Guided Therapy division of Philips, where he had National responsibility for all of Philips’ Image Guided Therapy equipment and service sales, as well as the disposable catheters used with the equipment. Previously, Mr. Wilder held roles of increasing responsibility at Volcano Corp. (prior to its acquisition by Philips) since 2002, culminating in his role as Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial, where he was responsible for U.S. Sales, U.S. downstream marketing, and Global training. Mr. Wilder began his medical technology career at W. Lorenz Surgical in 1994, and previously served our country as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Duane to the Acutus team. Duane is a world-class commercial leader with deep expertise in Image Guided Therapy and is perfectly suited to lead our market expansion efforts”, said Vince Burgess, President and CEO, Acutus. “His specific experience bringing highly innovative and disruptive products to the market and successfully challenging entrenched competitors will be invaluable to our commercial efforts.”

Mr. Wilder stated, “I am excited to work with Vince again and to join the Acutus team on their mission to provide patient-focused solutions for the electrophysiology community. The electrophysiology market is large, fast growing and in need of continuous innovation if we are to improve patient outcomes and enable healthcare system efficiencies. I look forward to building something truly disruptive in my new role.”

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

