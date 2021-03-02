JFrog to Offer DevOps Platform on AWS & Microsoft Azure Government Clouds

/EIN News/ -- Leading DevSecOps Tools Ready to Deploy on Government Clouds, Enabling Government Agencies and Other Regulated Industries to Accelerate and Secure Software Delivery



SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), creators of the DevOps platform to enable Liquid Software with continuous software updates, today announced that its DevOps Platform tools – JFrog Artifactory and JFrog Xray – are available with native deployment templates for customers using AWS GovCloud (US) and Azure Government clouds.

Regulated industries and customers who use Government Clouds’ secured environments can use these deployment options – that provide native, simple, and secure installation – along with their existing JFrog self-hosted license, to benefit from JFrog’s solutions in these environments. This enables them to easily take advantage of JFrog’s solutions to streamline their DevOps adoption at scale and to accelerate and secure their software releases.

JFrog Artifactory is the universal software package management and container registry solution, and JFrog Xray provides continuous security and compliance management for open source security vulnerabilities and license scanning. JFrog Artifactory and JFrog Xray are both part of the JFrog DevOps Platform . Together, Artifactory and Xray are the backbone for enterprises’ DevSecOps efforts and continuous software delivery at scale – particularly for regulated, demanding organizations that must meet strict security, compliance, and data privacy requirements as they build and release software rapidly. Expanding JFrog’s availability across the different public clouds to support native deployments on AWS GovCloud and Azure Government Cloud in multiple regions enables customers to easily deploy JFrog’s DevOps solutions directly on these secured environments.

"Enterprise DevOps, especially within regulated organizations, requires solutions that support the scale, security, compliance, and management requirements of these demanding sectors," said Casey O'Mara, Vice President of Business Development and Global Alliances at JFrog. "We are excited to expand our cloud offering and streamline deployment on the largest government cloud providers. This enables customers in highly regulated industries to seamlessly and continuously build, secure and release software, with the benefits of JFrog’s DevOps solutions in secure cloud environments."

AWS GovCloud customers can use the AWS Marketplace to quickly deploy JFrog’s solutions in the US East and US West regions. Similarly, Azure Government customers can deploy JFrog’s services from the Azure Marketplace , on any of the following three regions of Azure Government: Arizona, Virginia and Texas. Once deployed, customers on either cloud can then provide their JFrog enterprise subscriptions’ license key(s) to leverage the enterprise-grade capabilities.

The JFrog Platform is offered either as a self-hosted solution that customers can install on hybrid, on-prem, or multi-cloud environments, or as a SaaS subscription offered on all public clouds. JFrog already offers its solutions – encompassing all the platform capabilities for large-scale software delivery – on AWS, Azure and GCP, across 18 cloud regions including Private Instances. This recent addition of Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and easy deployment across the Government Clouds provides large organizations additional flexibility and different deployment options to meet their needs for highly-regulated, secured use cases.

To deploy JFrog Artifactory and JFrog Xray on the Government Clouds, visit the clouds’ marketplace listings:

About JFrog

JFrog is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. JFrog’s end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

