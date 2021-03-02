Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference.



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time and can be accessed using the link https://journey.ct.events/view/7966236d-e7ae-450b-b02f-b0720cfcf78a.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

