Unravel Data to Host Inaugural “DataOps Unleashed” Virtual Event on March 17
New Unleashed Event to Serve as a Dynamic Community Platform for the Next Generation of DataOps Champions
|WHAT:
Unravel Data, today announced it will be hosting its inaugural “DataOps Unleashed” event on March 17, 2021, a free, full-day virtual summit showcasing some of the most prominent voices from across the burgeoning DataOps community.
The most successful enterprise organizations of tomorrow will be the ones who can effectively harness raw data from a broad array of sources and operating environments and rapidly transform it into actionable intelligence that supports data-driven decision making. With DataOps Unleashed, Unravel is building an accessible, cross-industry community where data professionals can productively collaborate with one another, share industry best practices, and deliver on the promise of what it means to be a data-led company.
The dual-track event will feature compelling presentations and panel discussions from technical practitioners, data scientists, and executive strategists from some of the most data-forward enterprise organizations in the world, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Cox Automotive, Equifax, Mastercard, and Microsoft. Through more than 18 sessions over the course of the day, attendees will learn how a modernized approach to DataOps can transform their operations, improve data predictability, increase reliability, and create economic efficiencies with their data pipelines.
Some of the notable speakers at the DataOps Unleashed event to include:
https://dataopsunleashed.com/
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, March 17th from 7AM – 4PM PST
|COST:
|Free
|WHERE:
|WHO:
|Unravel radically simplifies the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications – and the complex pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire stack, Unravel’s data operations platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offer actionable recommendations and automation for tuning, troubleshooting, and improving performance – both today and tomorrow. By operationalizing how you do data, Unravel’s solutions support modern big data leaders, including Adobe and Deutsche Bank. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is backed by Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Point72 Ventures, Harmony Partners, Data Elite Ventures, and Jyoti Bansal. To learn more, visit unraveldata.com.
Press Contact:
Robert Nachbar, Kismet Communications, 206-427-0389, rob@kismetcommunications.net