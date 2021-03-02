Unravel Data to Host Inaugural “DataOps Unleashed” Virtual Event on March 17

WHAT:

Unravel Data, today announced it will be hosting its inaugural “DataOps Unleashed” event on March 17, 2021, a free, full-day virtual summit showcasing some of the most prominent voices from across the burgeoning DataOps community.



The most successful enterprise organizations of tomorrow will be the ones who can effectively harness raw data from a broad array of sources and operating environments and rapidly transform it into actionable intelligence that supports data-driven decision making. With DataOps Unleashed, Unravel is building an accessible, cross-industry community where data professionals can productively collaborate with one another, share industry best practices, and deliver on the promise of what it means to be a data-led company.



The dual-track event will feature compelling presentations and panel discussions from technical practitioners, data scientists, and executive strategists from some of the most data-forward enterprise organizations in the world, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Cox Automotive, Equifax, Mastercard, and Microsoft. Through more than 18 sessions over the course of the day, attendees will learn how a modernized approach to DataOps can transform their operations, improve data predictability, increase reliability, and create economic efficiencies with their data pipelines.



Some of the notable speakers at the DataOps Unleashed event to include:

Abe Gong, Co-Founder & CEO, Great Expectations

Colm Pruvot, WW GTM Leader for Amazon Web Services

Maxime Beauchemin, CEO & Founder, Preset

Priya Vijayarajendran, Vice President Data & AI, Microsoft

Wayne Eckerson, President, Eckerson Group A complete agenda for the conference can be found on the event site at:

https://dataopsunleashed.com/