GOST Upgrades Its Vessel Tracking and Security Systems With ORBCOMM’s Next-Gen Satellite IoT Technology

/EIN News/ -- Leverages ORBCOMM’s new feature-rich satellite IoT terminal to monitor and manage vessels around the world with enhanced speed, security and reliability

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Global Ocean Security Technologies (GOST), a provider of marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, has selected ORBCOMM’s next-generation satellite IoT technology to upgrade its global vessel tracking and security systems.

GOST is using ORBCOMM’s new, feature-rich satellite terminal, which is powered by the IsatData Pro (IDP) satellite network and provides enhanced two-way communication speed, global coverage and low power consumption for reliable vessel tracking, monitoring and surveillance. Leveraging ORBCOMM’s latest satellite IoT technology, GOST can deliver uninterrupted visibility and control for any size vessel – from tenders to ships to luxury yachts – and help protect against theft, fire, high water in the bilge, low voltage, loss of shore power and intrusion. GOST’s extensive portfolio of sensors, sirens, acoustic sound barriers and flashing lights can chase off intruders and reduce threats before the vessel is ever stolen for maximum safety and security.

ORBCOMM’s powerful, environmentally sealed terminal is integrated with GOST’s secure, intuitive vessel tracking interface, which enables geofence control and alerts, remote arm/disarm functionality as well as real-time and historic GPS tracking anywhere in the world from a desktop or mobile device. Created specifically for private tracking and alerting of events, the state-of-the-art GOST platform also allows family and friends to provide support if a vessel is in peril or notify maritime authorities if there is a deviation from the float plan for immediate action.

“ORBCOMM’s next-gen satellite IoT technology is an integral component in GOST’s vessel tracking and safety systems to ensure optimal reliability, global coverage and longevity for its customers whether their assets are at sea, in a harbor or docked at a marina,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “ORBCOMM’s two-way satellite terminals enable GOST’s customers to monitor and manage their vessels from anywhere in the world, providing the peace of mind that their investments are safe and protected around the clock.”

“We did a thorough market search to find a high-performance satellite tracking device to power our enhanced security and location-based services for maritime fleets, and ORBCOMM was the clear choice to be our technology partner,” said Brian Kane, Founder and Chief Technology Officer for GOST. “With our new, streamlined vessel tracking interface, customers have access to the most reliable and user-friendly system on the market that will be watching over their high-value vessels for years to come, thanks to ORBCOMM’s advanced satellite IoT service.”

GOST expects to complete the initial deployment of ORBCOMM’s satellite terminals in the second quarter of 2021 and plans to significantly extend the deployment by the end of the year.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

