Cocrystal Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference
/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that management will present a company overview and hold virtual investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference being held January 9-10, 2021.
The Cocrystal Pharma webcast presentation can be accessed by registering for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference here. The webcast will be available on the H.C. Wainwright Conference Portal beginning March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time through March 10, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The Company’s corporate presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company website here.
About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.
Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com