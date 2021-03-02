Raptor Technologies® Names David Rogers Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned technology veteran to accelerate Raptor’s rapid growth in U.S. school safety software

HOUSTON, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies ® , the nation's leading provider of integrated school safety software, has named veteran technology marketing executive David Rogers as chief marketing officer. In his new role, Rogers is responsible for the company's digital marketing, advertising, brand, communications, market research and growth initiatives as Raptor looks to expand its school safety software and services for K-12 schools.

“David is a proven marketing leader with over 30 years of experience and a strong track record of successfully launching products and driving organic growth for some of the world’s leading tech companies,” said Gray Hall, Raptor Technologies CEO. “We are excited to add David as a core member of our leadership team and benefit from his talent and experience to further elevate our market leadership position in school safety software.”

Rogers previously served as senior vice president of marketing at private equity-owned Ministry Brands, the largest provider of SaaS platforms and payment solutions for churches. Prior to that he was vice president of marketing and product management for CoreLogic, a leading global provider of consumer, financial and property data, analytics and services to business and government. During his 10-year tenure at CoreLogic, Rogers helped establish their insurance services business, launch the CoreLogic brand in 2010 and increase growth across the mortgage, insurance, energy, and real estate segments.

Preceding his role at CoreLogic, Rogers led the international launch of a new mobile processor line for Intel and played an integral role in helping the company move from an entry-level position in the early smartphone and personal digital assistant market to 50 percent market share and $500 million in revenue. Additionally, Rogers served as senior manager of marketing and business development at Motorola.

“It’s an honor to join Raptor during this pivotal time in school safety,” stated Rogers. “The need for innovative safety solutions has increased as school administrators look to leverage technology to reduce risk and manage the impact of events on their campuses. I’m looking forward to putting my marketing expertise into practice at Raptor as we work to keep our nation’s children and teachers safe.”

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety software for K-12 schools. Founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day, Raptor® solutions include: Raptor Visitor Management, Raptor Emergency Management and Raptor Volunteer Management.

Currently, the Raptor system is being used by schools nationwide to screen students, staff, and visitors for COVID-19 via customized health screening questions and to run detailed contact tracing reports.

Over 35,000 U.S. schools trust Raptor to help protect their students and staff.

Raptor Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.raptortech.com.

