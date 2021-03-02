BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Daily Revenue Grew 54% Month over Month in February 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that February 2021 daily revenues grew by an impressive 54% Month over Month (MoM), and trading volumes set another consecutive monthly record.

Further, Netcoins would like to update shareholders with the following key metrics from February:

Monthly revenues hit a new record high of ~$1.25 million

Monthly Active Users has grown by 41% MoM

Assets Under Custody (AUC) has grown 69% MoM

Daily verified users (full KYC) grew by 49% MoM

Trading margins continue to track above 1%



Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks “Despite February being a shorter month, Netcoins has continued to grow at an exceptionally fast pace. We are encouraged by all major metrics, particularly new customer onboarding - which increased by nearly 50% daily - which is the engine for future revenue and trading volume growth. As we head into March, we will continue to expand our marketing programs. I look forward to updating shareholders on our progress again soon.”

