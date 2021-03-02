Cat Footwear Addresses Chronic Pain in the Construction Industry by Launching the CAT EDGE Boot, an Ergonomically Correct Footwear Platform

Cat Footwear is Stepping Outside the Box of Traditional Industrial Footwear by Releasing Cat Edge Which Works To Reduce Stress on the Body

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Mich., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cat® Footwear, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today released its newest work boot designed for injury prevention for industrial workers – Cat Edge. Cat Footwear is stepping outside the box of traditional industrial footwear design with Cat Edge’s ergonomically correct footwear platform, with the primary purpose behind the design of the boot to focus on the reduction of stress on the body for workers who are standing over long periods of time.

A recent survey from Harvard School of Public Health found that 75% of workers in the construction industry suffer from chronic knee and back pain but take fewer days off than most industries1. Construction workers work long, laborious days, and while pain may be viewed as a side effect of the job, it can be hard not only on the body, but also the mind. A study by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute found that the injury rate for construction workers is 77% higher than the national average2.

To tackle this issue, Cat Footwear created a boot directly targeted at helping to reduce pain. Hours testing in variable conditions and different foot types led the Cat Footwear team to produce the ultimate combination of comfort and function. The outsole design of the boot provides optimal stability with a wide, full-ground midfoot contact to reduce ankle rotation and weight bearing stresses. The ergonomic insole design supports the three main arches of the foot in order to reduce lower extremity fatigue, prevent overuse of the arches when standing and to create more stability by making full contact with the foot.

“As a brand committed to keeping workers safe every day, Cat Edge is an important and necessary innovation in Cat Footwear’s workwear family,” said Kelly Ballou, Vice President of Marketing at Cat Footwear. “Our team set out to develop a boot that would not only protect workers with cutting-edge footwear innovation but also provide workers with a boot that helps reduce pain, giving them the opportunity to not only work hard, but most importantly get back to their lives and play harder.”

Cat Edge is the ultimate combination of comfort and function, designed with a 5-Point Injury Prevention system designed to prevent fatigue, allowing for workers to leave their job with something left in the tank, and encouraging them to work hard, and play harder. Cat Edge 5-Point Injury Prevention system includes a rounded heel to mimic the foot's shape, full contact outsole to provide stability and alignment up the leg, a split shank that allows the boot to move naturally with the foot, flex grooves in the outsole and a multi-contact insoles provide superior comfort and support.

Cat Footwear’s Cat Edge is available online for pre-order in two color(s), priced at $180 USD. For more information about Cat Edge and Cat Footwear, please visit w ww.catfootwear.com .

1Source: Harvard School of Public Health

2 Source: Midwest Economic Policy Institute

About Cat Footwear

Cat Footwear is driven by the belief that generations of builders, makers and creators can turn challenge into enduring greatness. The Company is the exclusive global footwear licensee of Caterpillar Inc., and for over two decades, Cat Footwear has been living up to the hardworking spirit of both the Caterpillar® trademark and the millions of consumers who trust the brand. Cat Footwear originally created a small collection of rugged work boots designed to provide workers with the comfort and durability that met the challenges of the worksite. Today, Cat Footwear offers a wide range of footwear, including work boots and casual shoes for men, women and children - sold through a global distribution network. CAT®, CATERPILLAR, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Corporate Yellow", as well as corporate product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. More information can be found at www.catfootwear.com.

About Wolverine Worldwide

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell® , Sperry® , Hush Puppies®, Saucony® , W olverine® , Keds® , Stride Rite®, Chaco® , Bates® , and HYTEST® . Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® Footwear and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, w ww.wolverineworldwide.com .

About Caterpillar Inc.

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we’ve been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

