mdf commerce and Contentserv join forces to deliver a seamless product data experience to customers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is delighted to announce a partnership between its Supply Chain platform InterTrade and Contentserv, a global Product Experience Platform leader.



By combining the InterTrade Product Catalogue and Contentserv’s integrated Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution, clients will be able to easily manage and enrich large volumes of product data from multiple sources. This will enable them to deliver high-quality and consistent product content across all sales channels, in turn providing an outstanding product experience for end consumers.

InterTrade’s Product Catalogue is used by major retailers to aggregate detailed and clean product data from many suppliers at once before it enters a PIM system. Contentserv’s PIM and DAM solution enables manufacturers and retailers to centrally enrich, validate, manage and share product information. This partnership allows both parties to provide an improved end-to-end information flow to clients that are seeking to reduce time to market while boosting efficiencies and global market opportunities.

“Partnering with mdf commerce to offer InterTrade’s solution to our clients was an easy decision for us, as our PIM and DAM solution and InterTrade’s Product Catalogue solution are a natural fit to ensure accurate, complete, relevant and contextualized product content to provide a complete omni-channel product experience,” stated Florian Zink, CEO at Contentserv. “We are delighted to offer a business user-friendly solution that will ultimately simplify our clients’ ecommerce journeys.”

“We are excited to partner with Contentserv, an industry-recognized product experience platform,” said Andreanne Simon, President, Supply Chain at mdf commerce. “At mdf commerce we are eager to find innovative ways to enrich online shopping experiences globally.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop ground-breaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time to value. By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations. Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/

For further information:

mdf commerce

Andreanne Simon

President, Supply Chain

Phone: +1 (450) 786-8933

Email: asimon@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce

André Leblanc

Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882

Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com

Contentserv

Petra Kiermeier

Director, Global Marketing Communications

Phone: +49 8442 9253 870

Email: pr@contentserv.com