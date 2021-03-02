Peritus Joins NVIDIA Inception

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peritus, the AI recommendation engine for support automation, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.



Peritus enables zero-touch customer service for the IT industry using AI assistants, intelligent service automation, and collaborative problem-solving workspaces that make technology workers more productive. It is used within open source and vendor community forums, for technical support automation, and collaborative IT problem-solving. The company’s patented, cloud-first recommendation engine uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to enable continuous learning from content, discussions, case management, and product development systems.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Peritus to grow its user base of developers deploying innovative solutions on cloud-native platforms. The program will also offer Peritus the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We share NVIDIA’s belief that AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and are excited to be a part of NVIDIA Inception,” said Robin Purohit, co-founder and CEO, Peritus. “NVIDIA’s support, expertise, and technology will further accelerate Peritus’ business and the rapid adoption of our breakthrough AI recommendation engine that dramatically improves technical support for developers and IT.”

NVIDIA Inception is a program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Peritus.ai

Peritus.ai is dedicated to transforming community forums from best effort to a best-in-class support experience by empowering community contributors to perform like MVPs. The Peritus for Community Forums solution automates answers to technical questions with AI assistants trained by industry experts. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Peritus has offices in India and Canada and is backed by investors including The Hive, IdeaSpring and Benhamou Global Ventures.

Media Contact

Merrill Freund

merrill@freundpr.com

415-577-8637