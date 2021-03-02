TELUS celebrates International Women’s Day by donating movie rental costs to Dress for Success Canada

/EIN News/ -- The curated collection Breaking the Glass Ceiling offers Optik and Pik TV customers 73 exceptional films to enjoy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of International Women’s Day, TELUS is donating the cost of a curated list of movie rentals - up to $10,000 - from the Breaking the Glass Ceiling collection in the TELUS Video on Demand library to Dress for Success Canada . From now until March 14, the full cost of rentals from this category will go to support Dress for Success Canada, a not-for-profit organization offering career development tools necessary for at-risk and underemployed women to thrive in both work and life. All Optik and Pik TV customers can be entertained and inspired by watching titles from the collection of 73 biographical and landmark films featuring iconic female figures such as Harriet, Little Women, and RBG. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.

“At TELUS, we are passionate about recognizing the impact women make within our organisation and in the communities where we live, work, and serve,” says Zainul Mawji, President of Home Solutions at TELUS. “International Women’s Day is more than a day listed on the calendar. It presents an opportunity to celebrate the efforts and achievements made by women around the world who break barriers, demonstrate the courage to challenge the status quo, and pave the way forward for other women. Through the Optik collection, Breaking the Glass Ceiling, we are privileged to include Dress for Success Canada as our partner in this initiative as we continue to support diversity, equity, and gender equality in the workplace, and beyond.”

Optik and Pik TV customers can also access a curated selection of free titles from TELUS Originals, STORYHIVE, and YouTube playlists available on the Community Connections channel, channel 345. Customers can watch films produced by Canadian female filmmakers such as Akashi , written and directed by Mayumi Yoshida, Laura written and directed by Kaayla Whachell, and The Foundation: Indigenous Hip Hop in Canada directed by Diana Hellson.

The full list of featured titles in the Breaking the Glass Ceiling collection can be found on the home screen of Optik and Pik TV or accessed by channel 130. For more information on Optik and Pik TV, visit telus.com/tv .

About TELUS

