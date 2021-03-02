Acutus Medical Receives Vizient Innovative Technology Contract

Contract Pricing Now Widely Available for the AcQMap® High Resolution 3D Imaging and Mapping System

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical (Nasdaq: AFIB) today announced that it has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest, member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. The contract was awarded based on a recommendation of the AcQMap® 3D Imaging and Mapping System to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.



The AcQMap System is an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system that uses ultrasound or contact points to provide a reconstructed image of the heart chamber, and either non-contact or contact mapping to help physicians identify areas of interest and assess effectiveness of therapy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures. Unique to this system, physicians can rapidly remap and confirm the efficacy of each ablation resulting in an iterative mapping approach: map, ablate, remap. The international study, UNCOVER AF clinical trial demonstrated that 72.5% of patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) were AF free at 12 months following a single AcQMap guided ablation procedure1. AcQMap’s increased clarity of arrhythmia pattern mapping aids in the development of customized ablation strategies.

“Hospitals and providers are continuously looking for innovative solutions that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization’s care delivery and business model,” said Debbie Archer, Director of Procurement and Leader of the Vizient Innovative Technology program for suppliers. “After a full review of the AcQMap System, Vizient’s member council agreed this solution offers an incremental benefit over other products and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract.”

“This contract award is a result of a thorough review by a Vizient member-led group of experts who deemed the AcQMap System capable of improving clinical outcomes and enhancing procedural safety,” said Vince Burgess, CEO, Acutus Medical. “The addition of the AcQMap System to the Vizient portfolio at contracted pricing will make it easier for electrophysiologists to acquire the System and provide the benefits of our technology to their patients.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

