Paycor Announces New Talent Development Solution

New Solution from Paycor Allows Business Leaders to Create a Culture of Continuous Development with a Modern Performance Management System

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today launched Paycor Talent Development, a performance management software that empowers companies to focus on continuous development with coaching conversations that will help employees feel more engaged, create the right level of focus and deliver better business outcomes. Paycor Talent Development helps businesses inspire employees, improve efficiency, and align their workforce to their company’s top priorities.



Through all of the changes 2020 inspired, managers are having to find new ways to evaluate performance and provide feedback. Traditional performance management solutions are failing to deliver the results organizations need. Gartner stated that 82% of HR leaders said performance management wasn’t effective at achieving its primary objective, and only 38% said it kept pace with business needs. Performance reviews can be a critical component to improving employee productivity and engagement. When performance reviews are done right, organizations see 14% higher employee engagement and 24% higher workforce performance.

Paycor Talent Development offers a low touch, yet robust, development management platform that provides automated workflows to support your processes. Key product features include:

1:1s – Streamline continuous conversation between managers and employees, keeping everyone focused on and accountable for their top priorities.

– Streamline continuous conversation between managers and employees, keeping everyone focused on and accountable for their top priorities. Feedback – Improve the communication loop (peers, teams, company) and facilitate a culture of engagement, self-improvement & team development.

– Improve the communication loop (peers, teams, company) and facilitate a culture of engagement, self-improvement & team development. Employee Ratings – Use a 9-box grid to visualize individual employee performance and develop coaching strategies so they can better achieve their potential.

– Use a 9-box grid to visualize individual employee performance and develop coaching strategies so they can better achieve their potential. OKRs/Goals – Work toward the same goals with transparent and aligned objectives and key results (OKRs). Clear alignment of priorities eliminates wasted hours spent on unproductive and non-impactful work.

– Work toward the same goals with transparent and aligned objectives and key results (OKRs). Clear alignment of priorities eliminates wasted hours spent on unproductive and non-impactful work. Performance Reviews – Pull data from 1:1s, feedback and goals to conduct time-efficient reviews based on historical performance data to reduce bias.



Supporting Quotes

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a renewed focus on well-being, equality, and productivity for employees and employers,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. “With a product like Paycor’s Talent Development, we are able to help HR and business leaders shift to more continuous development and coaching conversations that will help employees feel more engaged, create the right level of focus and deliver better business outcomes.”

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

