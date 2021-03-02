DISQO and Research Results Forge New Managed Services Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Clients to Benefit from Custom Research Support And Highest Quality, First-Party Consumer Data and Insights

LOS ANGELES and FITCHBURG, Mass., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO and Research Results , a company delivering strategy, technology and project management solutions for research initiatives, today announced a programming partnership to help clients maximize the benefits of DISQO’s 100% first party consumer panel. Many marketers lack the talent and infrastructure to build and deploy their own studies; Research Results will serve as a preferred partner supporting project design, coding, and data processing.

“We’ve been solving clients' research problems for more than 30 years and have witnessed many changes over that time. DISQO's huge, 100% first-party audience consistently delivers the data accuracy and quality our clients deserve, and this fits with our mission to solve researchers’ problems with maximum efficiency,” said John Zarrella, President, Research Results. “Our partnership is a natural because our companies share a commitment to the highest quality insights supported by superior services.”

Research Results built a reputation by “working backwards from their clients’ best-case scenario” outcomes, assembling the right strategy, talent, and technology to most effectively and efficiently achieve the ambition. Aligning best-in-class cloud services IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platform as a Service), and SaaS (Software as a Service), Research Results provides comprehensive, scalable, and secure solutions for data collection, reporting and delivery.

Leveraging advanced technology and a consumer-first approach, DISQO has built a massive first-party consumer insights platform that uniquely combines opinion and complete digital touchpoint data. DISQO’s clients are empowered to build unparalleled insights so they make better decisions and create competitive advantage in shaping products, services, and consumer experiences.

“Across many successful collaborations with our shared clients, Research Results distinguished themselves by their customer centricity and white glove managed services,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO, DISQO. “We’re very pleased to formalize and grow our relationship through this partnership so more clients tap into our audience efficiently and seamlessly — and get the timely and actionable insights they need.”

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 180 employees globally.

To learn more, please visit https://www.disqo.com/ .

About Research Results

For over 30 years, Research Results has been dedicated to solving client’s research needs in the most practical and competitive ways. Using best-of-breed technology that incorporates the latest industry tools enables the company to tackle virtually any research problem. The firm serves a wide variety of industries, including: Apparel, Business Services, Broadcast/Cable, Financial Services, Health and Health-related, Market Research, Non-profit, Publishing, Technology, and more.

To learn more, please visit https://www.researchresults.com

