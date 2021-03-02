ORCID Helps Members of the Global Scientific and Research Community Save Time and Effort in OECD’s Annual Survey
EINPresswire.com/ -- ORCID member, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is pleased to offer the global scientific and research community the opportunity to participate in the 2021 International Survey of Science (ISSA2021) using their ORCID credentials.
With ISSA2021, for the first time in its history, the OECD will rely on its partnership with ORCID to encourage easier, more accurate engagement with the global scientific community by enabling researchers to participate in the study using their ORCID credentials. ISSA2021 was pre-launched this month for researchers and scientists in Spain. The release of the global ISSA2021 edition is planned for late March.
OECD is an international organization that works to build better policies for better lives. Their annual International Survey of Science enables experience sharing and helps establish science policies for the benefit of the entire scientific community.
Dr. Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Head of Science and Technology indicators at OECD, says this about the 2021 survey: "We are very excited at OECD by the opportunity to build a new direct engagement mechanism with the global scientific community through our partnership with ORCID. After six decades of monitoring investments in research at OECD, ORCID membership enables us to launch a brand new science monitoring tool, our International Survey of Science, for the benefit of the entire scientific community. Using ORCID authentication, our global survey provides a safe means for scientists around the world to share with us their experiences and convey to our policy community their proposals for better science policies.
According to Chris Shillum, ORCID Executive Director, “As an inclusive, trusted and open organization, one of our main goals is to increase confidence and accuracy in scholarly information of all kinds. We also seek to reduce administrative burden for researchers wherever we can. Therefore, we are very happy to see OECD’s integration of ORCID authentication into their survey, which eliminates the need for researchers to complete additional verification steps when participating, and reduces the possibility of duplicate entries.”
To learn more about and/or participate in the survey questionnaire, visit the 2021 International Survey of Science page.
About ORCID--ORCID’s vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and borders, and time. ORCID provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities. ORCID provides open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. ORCID provides this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis. Learn more at ORCID.
About OECD--Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world. Learn more at OECD.
