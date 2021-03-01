PowerPay Tool: Helping People in Debt Become Savers

Utah State University has devleoped a PowerPay Tool: Helping Debtors Become Savers which guides people through the process of paying off and eliminating debt and saving.

PowerPay helps you develop a personalized, self-directed debt elimination plan. Discover how quickly you can become debt free and how much you can save in interest costs by following your debt reduction plan. Utah State University Extension is pleased to provide this debt management tool without any cost to consumers worldwide.

To use the PowerPay Tool, please visit Utah State University's website here: https://extension.usu.edu/powerpay/.