Matthew Keezer on Traveling to U.S. Virgin Islands in 2021
Matthew Keezer, a former travel exec gives us insights on US Virgin Islands.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After all travel was interrupted for a year or so, more and more popular destinations are accepting travelers from across the globe. One of those destinations is the U.S. Virgin Islands. The destination has reopened to travel with enhanced health and safety protocols in place.
U.S. Virgin Islands is one of the most sought-after locations in the Caribbean and also one of the most accessible destinations to Americans who won't need a passport to visit or a negative COVID-19 test result to return home. However, Matthew Keezer points out that there are a few things travelers should keep in mind before booking their trip.
Staying Up to Date with Latest News
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Virgin Islands belongs to a Level 4 destination. This means all travelers should avoid visiting the islands due to the high number of people infected with COVID-19. As of February 23, the islands have reported fewer than 2,600 total coronavirus cases.
As Matthew Keezer points out, traveling to any destination can be safe as long as the travelers respect certain measures, such as wearing a mask at all times and proper social distancing. Those who decide to visit U.S. Virgin Islands should test for COVID-19 before and after their trip, practice social distancing, and avoid crowds.
Travel Requirements
All those who would like to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands will first have to obtain certification through the USVI Travel Screening Portal. In order to do so, travelers have to submit a negative COVID-19 molecular or antigen test result taken within five days of travel to the islands.
It is also possible to gain entry with a positive COVID-19 antibody finger stick or blood draw test taken within four months of travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Matthew Keezer points out that currently, quarantine is not required, but travelers should check local regulations before they book a trip.
Enhanced Health and Safety Protocols
To prevent coronavirus from spreading and to keep both locals and travelers safe, U.S. Virgin Islands has plenty of enhanced health and safety protocols. From the very moment they step off of the plane, travelers (age two and older) have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks.
Social distancing guidelines and improved cleaning standards are also prevalent in all locations, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other attractions. The U.S. Virgin Islands has more travel protocols and restrictions in place now than ever before, but they are not too demanding. And, most importantly, all the restrictions will keep travelers as safe as possible. The U.S. Virgin Islands is a beautiful destination, "COVID-19 will undoubtedly linger for a bit longer, but travel is still possible with some inconveniences.” Matthew explains.
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter