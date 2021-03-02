iXsystems TrueNAS Named Among DCIG's Top 5 SDS Block Storage Solutions
Research Firm Recognizes iXsystems as "Rising Vendor" Among Leading Storage ProvidersSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems, a leading provider of open storage solutions, today announced that the Data Center Infrastructure Group (DCIG) has named the company's TrueNAS Open Storage software platform as one of the Top 5 Software Defined Storage (SDS) Block Storage Solutions. In the report titled "2021-22 DCIG Top 5 Rising Vendors SDS Block Storage Solutions," TrueNAS Open Storage excelled in multiple areas to outperform comparable SDS solutions, including the ability to support file and object services in addition to block.
According to the report, "iXsystems has decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software including FreeBSD, ZFS, Open ZFS, and TrueNAS. As one of the Top 5 solutions reviewed, the storage platform displayed robust support capabilities compared to other solutions evaluated."
TrueNAS is the most flexible software defined storage solution for managing and sharing data over a network. The software offers a high value route to safe, secure, centralized, and easily accessible business-class storage. Users can install TrueNAS on virtually any hardware platform, making it suitable for a broad array of applications. To further simplify management, TrueNAS systems leverage the TrueCommand single pane-of-glass management application which centralizes alerts, reports, and analytics from many TrueNAS systems into one easy-to-use interface.
In the report published by DCIG, the firm differentiates TrueNAS advantages from several other SDS solutions in multiple areas:
- OpenZFS 2.0-Based – ZFS is at the core of TrueNAS SDS. As the notable leader in ZFS development on FreeBSD, iXsystems brings that expertise to OpenZFS 2.0. ZFS storage is well-known for its reliability and rich set of data services.
- Open Storage Freedom – TrueNAS is available from iXsystems as three products. TrueNAS CORE (previously FreeNAS) runs on FreeBSD and is completely free and Open Source. It supports file, block, and object protocols. Other products include TrueNAS Enterprise (designed for business-critical data, 24x365 support and full enterprise-grade support) and TrueNAS SCALE (a free and Open Source Hyperconverged solution).
- Pre-integrated Storage Appliances – iXsystems makes TrueNAS Enterprise available on TrueNAS X-Series, M-Series, and R-Series storage appliances, configurable as all-flash or hybrid storage systems. These turnkey storage systems integrate with leading hypervisor and backup solutions.
"TrueNAS is the world's most popular SDS product line, with over one million deployments, offering unified block, file, and S3 compatible object storage to solve the broadest range of storage challenges," said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President at iXsystems. "Recognition in this report reflects the dedication of the iXsystems team to deliver on the promise to make enterprise storage accessible to organizations of every size.”
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
