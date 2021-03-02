Fight to Fame BMS – Competition Without Borders set to Resume in Q3
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fight To Fame, the first blockchain-based sports entertainment platform is designed to carve new paths to fame for action superstars around the globe.
Fight to Fame BMS selection of athletes has no limits. Unequivocally, no matter which country they are from, which language they speak, and which ethnicity they belong to, from the perspective of Fight to Fame BMS, as long as the athletes have enough passion and their own dreams, opportunities will be available to everyone in the competition.
The allies of Fight to Fame BMS have come from all over the world. They all have advanced international concepts and have great expectations for Fight to Fame BMS. They expressed that they hope that Fight to Fame BMS can truly create a series of global events worldwide and raise awareness about boxing, fighting, mixed martial arts, and other sports.
Dennis Warner, the president of Fight to Fame BMS Competition Committee, particularly insisted that sports athletes in the Chinese region should be encouraged to sign up. In addition, Chinese martial arts can also be introduced to diversify the competition of Fight to Fame BMS. Athletes from all over the world can show their strengths and talents, dare to accomplish their dreams, and move towards the goal of becoming a Hollywood film action star on the international stage of Fight to Fame BMS.
Fight to Fame BMS's brand-new business model, and selection requirements are even more engaging to young sports enthusiasts worldwide. They have a great desire for dreams, a strong drive, and set their goals without hesitation. Fight to Fame BMS is an opportunity for them to achieve this remarkable task.
Live competition events will be returning soon as the world recovers from the global pandemic. To stay up to date with all the casting calls and reality show developments visit www.fight2fame.com or follow them on Facebook.
