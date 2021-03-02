Announcing the Miss Face of Humanity Global showcase, Taking Place in Toronto, Canada, in October 2021

The Miss Face of Humanity Organization is on a quest to find its next Global Ambassador along with potential sponsors and partners.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miss Face of Humanity Organization is pleased to announce that the 2021 event will be hosted in Toronto, Canada, in partnership with Destination Toronto from October 02 to October 09, with the Grand Finals scheduled to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on October 9, 2021. Miss Face of Humanity is a global showcase for female change-makers who believe in the power of humanity to change the world, and the organization is on a mission to provide its ambassadors with a platform and the resources needed to make a meaningful impact on society.“We are delighted to announce the date and location for the Miss Face of Humanity 2021 Global Finals,” says Director of Sponsorship and Stakeholders Relations, Roxanne Mayanga. “We are incredibly proud of our ambassadors and our achievements, and can promise that this will be an event to remember.”Any female between the ages of 18 to 29 who is committed to fulfill all the duties of the title is invited to apply. As part of the 2021 Global Showcase, auditions are being conducted across the globe in order to select the best ambassadors, who will then represent their country at the 2021 Global Event in Toronto. Currently, over 30 countries are represented.The Miss Face of Humanity winner will travel the world to engage with different individuals, communities, celebrities and dignitaries and take a leadership role in activities that will create positive economic and community-focused changes. The title holder will also receive an amazing array of prizes to help her attain the highest possible impact for Love and for Humanity - the 2021 Global event theme.“If you have a big heart and bold dreams, you’re just the type of ambassador we’re looking for,” adds Mayanga.” We hope you will apply, and we hope to see you in Toronto soon.”For more information, regarding applications, sponsorships, partnerships and other inquiries, visit the website at https://www.missfaceofhumanity.global or follow on Instagram