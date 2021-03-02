Consumer Acquisition Hires Executive Producer Evan Astrowsky as General Manager of Creative Studio
Starting March 9, Consumer Acquisition will launch a pay-per-performance creative services model, featuring live action, photography and animation capabilitiesSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Acquisition announced today that Evan Astrowsky has been appointed as General Manager of its Creative Studio division. Astrowsky is a seasoned advertising executive with a blend of ad agency, live action and film production experience. Astrowsky has produced feature films, like CABIN FEVER and FANBOYS, and has overseen commercial and content production for iconic brands at agencies like Ayzenberg, Petrol and Contend. While at Ayzenberg, he led the production team delivering thousands of pieces of content annually, including everything from multi-million-dollar budget broadcast spots to daily social media videos for brands, including Microsoft, Xbox and Oculus. Astrowsky will leverage his more than 15 years of expertise in advertising and commercial production to drive Consumer Acquisition's Creative Studio.
Brian Bowman, CEO and founder of Consumer Acquisition, said: “Mobile advertising has been changed by Facebook and Google’s automated media buying and Apple’s removal of IDFA. Automation and probabilistic attribution has made creative the primary lever for profit-minded advertisers to optimize performance. Since 2013, we have driven profitable creative for the world’s largest mobile app advertisers and we are excited to extend our value proposition to retailers, brands and TV advertisers. We are thrilled to have Evan join and lead our global creative team to build our live action, photography and animation capabilities across Facebook, Google, TikTok, TV, OTT and DOOH. He will drive our on-shore content production strategy with near and off-shore creative production to deliver world-class results for our brands and advertisers.
Astrowsky said, “I am excited to bring my years of hands-on production experience to the Creative Studio. Expanding our global capabilities, helping to improve upon creative execution and ultimately delivering the best quality work for brands is something I look forward to leading.”
Digital advertising has transformed the landscape for advertisers, such that any digital surface is now an opportunity to reach audiences. Platform diversification has exploded the need for creative optimization and the need for better, faster, cheaper solutions. Companies with the most effective creative and knowledge on how to dynamically optimize creative will dominate the digital ad space for years to come. Brands need the big ad agency experience of a hands-on collaborative approach, combined with the profitable margins and faster creative production but with a nimble independent agency, which Consumer Acquisition delivers through the Creative Studio.
As an advertising industry thought leader and veteran, Astrowsky is also an advocate for disabled people in the workplace and lends his time helping the spinal cord injured community near his home in Los Angeles and in the New York area.
About Consumer Acquisition
Founded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition is a technology-enabled marketing services company that has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile games and apps. They provide a creative studio, user acquisition services, and self-service tools for Facebook and Google mobile app advertisers, including some of the world’s largest mobile games and apps including Rovio, Glu Mobile, Roblox, Jam City, Wooga, Lion Studios, Sun Basket and many others. To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com.
